LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus U-turn as Paulo Dybala set for huge new deal

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Dybala made bumper offer to stay at Juventus, president says

Following Paulo Dybala's previous claim that he has yet to receive a contract offer, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club has in fact made the Argentine a bumper one.

That's according to Tuttosport, which, in contrast to Dybala's version of events, have carried quotes from Agnelli that suggest that not only have the club offered to extend the current contract beyond 2022 but also the offer will make Dybala among "the top 20 best-paid players in Europe."

Agnelli went on to explain that Juve has a "big love" for Dybala and that they see him as their future captain.

Dybala scored his first Serie A goal since July 4 over the weekend, and Agnelli has urged the player to kick on and prove that he is one of the best players in Europe -- and do it at Juventus.

Juventus are currently four points off the top of the table behind AC Milan.

08.00 GMT: Australia international midfielder James Troisi will play for his third A-League club in as many seasons after completing his switch from Adelaide United to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Reds reluctantly released Troisi from the remainder of his contract on Monday, just two weeks out from the start of the A-League campaign.

Troisi has now linked up with new Wanderers boss Carl Robinson, who previously tried to sign him when he headed up MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps, on a two-season deal.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

Eriksen desperate for PSG move

We could finally see the Christian Eriksen saga come to an end in January, and if the Daily Star is to be believed, that spells bad news for Manchester United, with the Denmark international apparently holding out for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both expressed their interest in the 28-year-old, who is set to leave Internazionale in the January transfer window following a disappointing spell of form.

Eriksen has been a flop in Italy and has fallen out of favour with Inter boss Antonio Conte, starting just four games this season.

However, Eriksen appears to be clear about where he wants to go next, and that's to a fresh challenge in a new league.

Eriksen apparently sees a return to England as a backward step in his career, so a move to France would be the best-case scenario for him, even if it means having to take a pay cut.

Isco out, Bale back in?

Interesting news involving potential ins and outs at Real Madrid, with AS suggesting that Isco wants to leave the club in January and that Gareth Bale fancies a swan song season at the Bernabeu before moving permanently.

First up, Isco, and AS are reporting that he wants to leave the club after being ostracised this season. He was benched for the past three games, and that appears to be the last straw for a player keen to make an impact at Euro 2020 next summer for Spain. To do that, he needs to be playing, and so he seems set for a move in January.

Meanwhile, AS is also suggesting that Bale is keen to see out the final year of his contract at Madrid and return to the club when his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur comes to an end in the summer.

Bale is monitoring the managerial situation at the Bernabeu, and he thinks he might still have something to offer the club if Zinedine Zidane is replaced this summer.

Tap-ins

-- The Sun believes that West Ham United could land Lyon skipper Marcelo for free next summer after almost shelling out £20 million for him in January. The Brazilian centre-back was keen on a move to London earlier this year, but the move fell through. Now he remains keen for a fresh start in the Premier League, and Hammers boss David Moyes appears just as keen to snap him up when his contract expires at the end of the season.

-- Seattle Sounders star midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the club, MLSSoccer.com reported Monday. Lodeiro, 31, had seven goals and 10 assists in 20 matches this season and finished third in MLS MVP balloting. He helped the Sounders reach the MLS Cup final before losing 3-0 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

-- Although Atalanta forward Papu Gomez was earlier linked with a move to MLS, Calciomercato is reporting that Serie A rivals Inter and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation. Gomez suggested on Instagram earlier that his days at Atalanta are numbered, which has sparked a series of rumours about a potential move in January. Neither Milan club has approached Atalanta about a possible fee, but it would appear that contact could be made before the end of the year.