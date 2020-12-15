Don Hutchison says Lionel Messi's body language doesn't look the same and picks PSG to beat Barca in UCL. (1:09)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Messi move to Paris gathers momentum

Talksport believes that there is a "real possibility" that Paris Saint-Germain could sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona in 2021.

After earlier rumours suggesting that PSG were planning on stocking up Messi shirts for the club superstore ahead of a possible move, it has now emerged that the French champions are growing increasingly confident of landing the world's best player.

Messi has cut a dejected figure at Barcelona this season and, despite the departure of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, it would appear that the Argentina international still sees his future away from the club.

PSG striker Neymar has admitted that he would love to play with Messi again and reunite with the player with whom he formed a deadly partnership at Barca between 2013 and 2017.

And with the future of Kylian Mbappe unclear, it would appear as though a big-money move for the Frenchman -- possibly to Real Madrid -- could be enough to prompt a bid for the wantaway Messi.

PSG's courtship of Leo Messi is gathering pace, with reports saying a reunion with Neymar is a 'real possibility.' Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Bayern to fend off Prem giants with Musiala offer

Bayern Munich are set to reward Jamal Musiala with a new deal in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The German champions have opened talks with the 17-year-old about the prospect of a new deal worth £100,000 a week after his continued success in his breakout season.

Musiala has just 18 months left on his existing deal and Liverpool, Man United and City are believed to be keeping tabs on his situation, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in particular a big fan of the youngster.

Bayern signed Musiala from Chelsea in 2019 for a small fee and they're keen to avoid losing him in the same way.

Musiala became Bayern's youngest-ever player in June and their youngest-ever scorer when he netted against Schalke in September.

Upamecano still fancies Premier League move

Dayot Upamecano favours a move to the Premier League next summer, which means he won't be leaving RB Leipzig in January, reports journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The Norwegian reports that the in-demand central defender doesn't want to leave before the end of the season and that Upamecano would prefer a move to England over any other country. He also goes on to suggest that both Manchester United and Arsenal are in for him.

Both Arsenal and United require defensive reinforcements. Arsenal have conceded 15 goals in 12 games, United 17 from 11, and so both clubs will be on red alert following the news that the Leipzig defender wants to prioritise a move to England.

It had been reported that United's interest in Upamecano had cooled and that they were prioritising other players, but Fjortoft believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still very much behind an offer to sign him.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur are trying to secure Son Heung-Min on a new deal, reports Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano. He reports that Tottenham have made the South Korea forward one of their top priorities and that negotiations between the club and the players representatives are "advanced." Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has stated Harry Winks won't be leaving Spurs on loan in January, despite the England star admitting he wants more minutes.

- Hakan Calhanoglu is set to stay at AC Milan, ending any hopes Manchester United might have had of signing him in January, reports Calciomercato. They're reporting that Calhanoglu's agent Gordon Stipic is set for talks with Milan's Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara about the future of the Rossoneri No.10. The two parties will need to meet in the middle of their prospective offers if a deal is to be done, though the Milan hierarchy are in no doubt of the player's importance to the team.