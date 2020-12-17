The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye Sanches and Garcia

French outlet Le10Sport suggests that Liverpool are contemplating replacing Georginio Wijnaldum with Renato Sanches.

Barcelona are hotly tipped to sign Wijnaldum in the summer and could even agree a deal in January, with the player still yet to agree an extension to his contract at Liverpool that expires in 2021. And if that's the case, Lille star Sanches -- who flopped at Bayern Munich -- reportedly tops Klopp's most-wanted list as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, according to Sport.

Barcelona tried to sign Garcia in the summer but could not reach an agreement, though they are favourites to get the deal over the line next summer, when Garcia becomes a free agent. However, while Garcia has expressed an interest in re-joining Barca, City could be more willing to do business in January in an effort to recoup some of their investment and Liverpool have emerged as a potential competitor for his signature, with the Premier League champions still threadbare in defence following injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

08.57 GMT: Western Sydney have made it three signings of wantaway A-League players this week with Bernie Ibini joining ex-Socceroo James Troisi and Scottish defender Ziggy Gordon at the Wanderers.

Ibini and Gordon's exits from Newcastle and Central Coast respectively were both confirmed on Thursday in statements of a different tone from the two NSW clubs.

Shortly afterwards the Wanderers confirmed Gordon had signed on a two-year deal and later they announced Ibini's arrival.

08.41 GMT: Alvaro Morata's agent expects Juventus to exercise the €45m buy-out clause on the Spain international next summer.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea forward headed to Turin in September for a second spell with the Serie A champions on an initial 12-month loan deal from Atletico.

Juve have the option to extend the loan for a further season or make the transfer permanent after the first season. Morata, 28, has scored nine goals and set up five more in 15 appearances this season.

"Alvaro is focused on the present, the numbers speak for themselves," Morata's agent Juan Manuel Lopez told Cadena COPE. "Morata has always been Juve's first option. And Morata would only go to Juventus. Milan and Inter were also interested. At the end of the season, [Juventus] will sign him from Atletico, I'm certain. His family are truly happy in Turin, they feel right at home."

08.00 GMT: ICYMI -- Sam Allardyce is back in the Premier League after was appointed as West Bromwich Albion head coach following Slaven Bilic's departure on Wednesday.

Bilic's sacking came the morning after a surprise 1-1 draw with Manchester City which brought them an unexpected point in the battle to avoid relegation. West Brom are second from bottom in the Premier League after picking up only seven points from 13 games, their sole victory coming against Sheffield United late last month. They have also drawn four games and lost eight.

Bilic, who was appointed West Brom boss in June 2019 and won promotion back to the Premier League last season, is the first top flight manager to lose his job this campaign.

Allardyce, who has 512 Premier League games to his name, will join the club with his long-time assistant Sammy Lee. The 66-year-old from Dudley, England, has agreed an 18-month contract and will start training as early as Thursday ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

PAPER TALK

Szoboszlai to complete Leipzig medical

It finally looks as though Dominik Szoboszlai's future will be confirmed on Thursday, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stating that a deal with RB Leipzig has been agreed for the 20-year-old.

Romano explains that an actual agreement -- after 24 hours of speculation -- between Leipzig and Szoboszlai's club FC Salzburg is close, and that personal terms have also been agreed. He believes the deal will be confirmed on Thursday, with Szoboszlai set to complete his medical.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since the 2020-21 season started, with Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with the Hungary international, but a deal appears to be done between sister clubs Leipzig and Salzburg.

Braaf set for Germany move

Manchester City are set to let talented youngster Jayden Braaf (hailed the next Jadon Sancho) leave less than a year after the youngster committed his future to the club, reports the Daily Mail.

Braaf has found opportunities at Manchester City hard to come by after joining from PSV Eindhoven two seasons ago, and it looks as though his time at the club could be at an end.

A number of Bundesliga clubs are reported to be monitoring him, while City are open to a loan move next month. However, it looks as though a permanent move is more likely.

Braaf, who won the Under-23s Players' Player of the Year award in July earlier this year, would cost any would-be suitors around £8m and it's likely that City would insert a buy-back clause into any deal.

Tap-ins

- Marseille need to balance the books in January and Le10Sport believes defender Boubacar Kamara could net them as much as €60m from either Barcelona or Bayern Munich. Marseille are fourth in the Ligue 1 table and are looking to add their own reinforcements, but to do that they need to sell before they can buy, and Kamara could enable them to make key additions elsewhere. Kamara has this season played in defence and as a central midfielder.