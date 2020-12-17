The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Liverpool join race for Garcia

Liverpool are believed to have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, according to Sport.

Barcelona tried to sign Garcia in the summer but could not reach an agreement, though they are favourites to get the deal over the line next summer, when Garcia becomes a free agent.

However, while Garcia has expressed an interest in re-joining Barca, City could be more willing to do business in January in an effort to recoup some of their investment.

Liverpool have emerged as a potential competitor for his signature, with the Premier League champions still threadbare in defence following injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Barcelona, however, still believe they lead the pack when it comes to signing Garcia, whether it's in January or at the end of the season.

Liverpool could look to bolster their threadbare defence by luring Eric Garcia from Man City in January. Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Szoboszlai to complete Leipzig medical on Thursday

It finally looks as though Dominik Szoboszlai's future will be confirmed on Thursday, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stating that a deal with RB Leipzig has been agreed.

Romano explains that an actual agreement -- after 24 hours of speculation -- between Leipzig and Szoboszlai's current club Salzburg is close, and that personal terms have also been agreed.

He believes the deal will be confirmed on Thursday, with Szoboszlai set to complete his medical.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since the 2020-21 season started, with Arsenal linked with the Hungary international's signature.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also interested in the 20-year-old, but a deal appears to be done between sister clubs Leipzig and Salzburg.

Braaf set for Germany move

Manchester City are set to sell talented youngster Jayden Braaf, hailed the next Jadon Sancho, less than a year after the youngster committed his future to the club, reports the Daily Mail.

Braaf has found opportunities at Manchester City hard to come by after joining from PSV Eindhoven two seasons ago, and it looks as though his time at the club could be at an end.

A number of Bundesliga clubs are said to be monitoring him, while City are said to be open to a loan move next month. However, it looks as though a permanent move is more likely.

Braaf would cost any would-be suitors around £8 million, and it's likely that City would insert a buy-back clause into any deal.

Braaf won the Under-23s Players' Player of the Year award in July earlier this year.

Tap-ins

- French outlet Le10Sport suggests that Liverpool are contemplating replacing Georginio Wijnaldum with Renato Sanches. Barcelona are hotly tipped to sign Wijnaldum in the summer and could even agree a deal in January, with the player still yet to agree an extension to his existing contract at Liverpool. And if that's the case, apparently Lille star Sanches tops Klopp's most-wanted list as a replacement.

- Marseille need to balance the books in January, and Le10Sport believes defender Boubacar Kamara could net them as much as €60m from either Barcelona or Bayern Munich. Marseille are fourth in the table and are looking to add their own reinforcements, but to do that they need to sell before they can buy, and Kamara could enable them to make key additions elsewhere. Kamara has this season played in defence and as a central midfielder.