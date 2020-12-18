The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Arsenal join clubs interested in Isco

Both Real Madrid and Isco are reportedly open to the midfielder leaving the club in January, so it seems likely the Spaniard will have a new home by the end of the winter window.

Sport now suggests that Arsenal have joined the list of clubs who want to sign him in January. Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla FC and Everton were already among those who have already shown an interest in the 28-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane after seven years at the Bernabeu.

The midfielder has not played much this term, but this does not seem to have put off Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who will be desperate for recruits to lift his struggling team, especially in creative areas.

09.18 GMT: Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is being closely followed by Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, sources told ESPN's Julian Laurens, with manager Jurgen Klopp tracking him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract in the summer.

Bissouma, at 24 and with a likely value of around £30m, fits the profile of potential players that Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and the club's recruitment team are interested in.

08.30 GMT: Mark Ogden on why Man United should get Cristiano Ronaldo back and let Paul Pogba go to Juventus

It's the blockbuster deal that seems too crazy to happen, involving two of the biggest clubs in the world and their most high-profile stars, but it could be the only solution to the problems that Manchester United and Juventus are struggling to solve. In many ways, a player swap that would see Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba trade places is a transfer that would suit everyone. In normal times, when the biggest clubs were flush with money and able to dictate where, why and when transfers happen, any kind of swap deal -- never mind one involving two of the game's most celebrated players -- would never get off the ground. Player swaps have always been a rarity at the highest level, and when you consider the disastrous outcome of the Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan trade between United and Arsenal three years ago, it's easy to see why. But the impact on football of the COVID-19 pandemic has been huge, with clubs at every level of the game, in every country, seeing their finances hit hard due to fans being locked out, or crowd numbers hugely reduced, and television companies demanding rebates on their massive broadcasting deals, which has resulted in payments to clubs being slashed and prize money cut in the major competitions.

Is a Pogba-Dybala swap a good deal for Man United? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens assess a potential Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala swap deal.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Wolves want Origi

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is another who hasn't played much this season, which has led to plenty of talk around the Belgian's future.

The Athletic is reporting that Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to bring him in when the January window opens.

With the 25-year-old having played just seven minutes this term, Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers.

Wolves tried to sign Origi in the summer of 2018 and see him as an option to ease the void left by Raul Jimenez's absence due to a head injury sustained against Arsenal earlier this month.

Man United negotiating for Bajcetic

Manchester United are looking to sign 16-year-old Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo, according to La Voz de Galicia.

It is reported that the Red Devils are in negotiations with Celta over a deal and are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

However, the player's agent has insisted that the deal will not happen without the Spanish outfit receiving a fee, despite his young age.

Bajcetic is yet to have made an appearance for Celta Vigo's first team, but has clearly caught the eye.

Tap-ins

- Ajax are preparing for Edson Alvarez to leave the club in January, reports Voetbal. The 23-year-old joined from Club America 18 months ago and has struggled to make an impact in Amsterdam ever since. The report doesn't link any clubs with the Mexico international, but he could still be set to depart in search of more minutes.

- Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori is set to snub Leeds United to join Stade Rennes on loan for the rest of the season, as has been reported by talkSPORT. The centre-back turned down a loan move to West Ham United at the end of the summer window and has hardly played since.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have told goalkeeper Mat Ryan that he is free to leave during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Australia international has recently lost his place in the team to Robert Sanchez, and it seems as though that change may be a permanent one. The Seagulls are expecting to receive a fee of between £7m-£10m for the goalkeeper.