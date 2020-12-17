The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Arsenal join clubs interested in Isco

Both Real Madrid and Isco are open to the midfielder leaving the club in January, so it seems likely the Spaniard will have a new home by the end of the winter window.

Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Everton are among those who have already shown an interest in the 28-year-old.

And Sport now suggests that Arsenal have joined the list of clubs who want to sign him in January.

The midfielder has not played much this term, but this does not seem to have put off Mikel Arteta, who will be desperate for recruits to lift his struggling team.

Wolves want Origi

Another man who hasn't played much football this season is Divock Origi, which could lead to plenty of talk around the Belgian's future.

The Athletic is reporting that Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to bring him in when the January window opens.

With the striker having played just seven minutes this term, Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers.

Wolves tried to sign the 25-year-old in the summer of 2018 and see him as an option to ease the void left by Raul Jimenez's absence due to a head injury sustained against Arsenal.

Man United negotiating for Bajcetic

Manchester United are looking to sign 16-year-old Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo, according to La Voz de Galicia.

It is reported that the Red Devils are currently in negotiations with Celta over a deal, with the early signs being that they can reach an agreement.

The player's agent has insisted that the deal will not happen without the Spanish outfit receiving a fee.

Bajcetic is yet to have made an appearance for Celta Vigo's first team, but has clearly still caught the eye.

Tap-ins

- Ajax are preparing for Edson Alvarez to leave the club in January, reports Voetbal. The 23-year-old joined from Club America 18 months ago and has struggled to make an impact in Amsterdam ever since. There aren't said to be any clubs linked with the Mexico international, but he could be set to depart in search of more minutes.

- Fikayo Tomori is set to snub Leeds United to join Rennes on loan for the rest of the season, as has been reported by TalkSport. The centre-back turned down a loan move to West Ham United at the end of the summer window and has hardly played since.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have told Mat Ryan that he is free to leave during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Australia international has recently lost his place in the team to Robert Sanchez, and it seems as though that change may be a permanent one. The Seagulls are expecting to receive a fee of between £7 million and £10 million for the goalkeeper.