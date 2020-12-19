LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid inch closer to Camavinga deal with Rennes

Julien Laurens explains the reasons behind Real Madrid's recent return to form following their win vs. Bilbao. (1:32)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Camavinga edging closer to Real Madrid move

Teen sensation Eduardo Camavinga is edging closer to a move from Rennes to Real Madrid, suggests AS.

The midfielder has come under some criticism after a drop in performances, but he is still backed by Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane remains interested.

The 18-year-old recently switched agents and they are targeting a move to the Bernabeu, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both getting on in years.

The report says that Rennes are now willing to listen to offers of €50m, rather than the €80m demanded in the summer, which will be music to Real Madrid ears.

- Insider Notebook: Juventus propose Pogba-Dybala swap deal

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

09.00 GMT: Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is being closely followed by Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens, with manager Jurgen Klopp tracking him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract in the summer.

Bissouma, at 24 and with a likely value of around £30 million, fits the profile of potential players that Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and the club's recruitment team are interested in.

Liverpool won't be the only club after him, though, as sources told ESPN Monaco and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the former Ligue 1 star, as well as two Spanish clubs. Brighton are expecting to receive offers for him, possibly in next month's transfer window, and will face a battle to persuade him to stay.

Bissouma, who joined Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2018 for around £15m, has raised his game massively this season. Some of his statistics so far this term are pretty much on par with Wijnaldum, who looks likely to leave Liverpool in the summer as his contract expires, with Barcelona hoping to sign him.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Barcelona willing to sell Coutinho

Barcelona are willing to sell Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window, reports ARA.

This partly comes as a consequence of the club's financial issues, with a proposed move for Junior Firpo not enough to remedy those.

However, the main reason Barca are willing to let the Brazilian leave is just how impressive Pedri has been since coming into the team.

The report says that Coutinho's best bet is likely a return to England, though the 28-year-old's wages could prove to be a stumbling block.

Nice looking to sign Ajer

Nice are aiming to sign Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer in January, according to Goal.

The 22-year-old is also wanted by AC Milan, but Nice will move to sign him after seeing Dante ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Nice's Director of Football, Julien Fournier, has already openly admitted to RMC Sport that he wants to bring in reinforcements at the back.

Goal is reporting that Nice will need to pay somewhere in the region of €13 million to sign the Norway international.

Tap-ins

- Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has accepted that Jese Rodriguez will not be joining his club after being released by Paris Saint-Germain, reports Marca. This comes with a number of La Liga and foreign clubs have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old. Valencia is said to be one of the top-tier clubs who are looking at bringing in the Spaniard.

-- Fernando Llorente may be set to complete a move to Sampdoria within the next week, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Napoli are ready to release the Spaniard from his contract, with Sampdoria stepping in to sign him until June when there will be a renewal option. Llorente has already agreed to the deal, having been uncertain about a move in the summer.