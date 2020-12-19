Transfer Talk: Lyon's discount price for Depay to pique Barca's interest?

Julien Laurens says Ronald Koeman isn't setting up Barcelona in a way that adequately supports Lionel Messi. (1:48)

Laurens: Messi can't do everything on his own (1:48)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Lyon set bargain price for Depay

There has been plenty of talk about clubs moving for Memphis Depay, but you can now expect a stampede to try to secure his signature.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

This comes after L'Equipe have reported that Lyon are willing to sell the Dutchman for as little as €5 million in January. Among the clubs that have efforted bids in the past are Barcelona, led by former Oranje skipper Ronald Koeman.

Depay's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021, so this is one way of ensuring Lyon don't lose him for free. By offloading his wages, the Ligue 1 side would also be able to settle financially amid league-wide revenue struggles and plan how to move forward without the talisman.

Memphis Depay could be on the move from Lyon. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Inter want Damsgaard

Internazionale have set their sights on bringing Mikkel Damsgaard into their club, reports Calciomercato.

It is suggested that they are "bewitched" by the Dane, who plays on the wing for Serie A strugglers Genoa.

The Milanese outfit has been scouting the 20-year-old and have no doubt that he is worth pursuing.

Discussions have begun around the move, but there haven't been any negotiations as of yet.

Juve ask for Milik discount

Juventus are turning their attention to Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik amid their search for a striker, reports Tuttosport.

The Poland international has long been linked with a move away from Naples and has seemingly caught the attention of Andrea Pirlo.

However, Juventus are asking Napoli to lower their current demands of €18m for the 26-year-old.

If Napoli don't budge and are unable to move Milik on in January, the striker will be able to leave for free when his contract comes to an end in the summer.

Tap-ins

- Celtic are readying talks to sign Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, reports Football Insider. The Scottish giants are looking to get in early to beat the competition for the former Blackpool man's signature. Due to cross-border rules, Osayi-Samuel will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

- There is mutual interest between Columbus Crew SC and Bradley Wright-Phillips, reports the Columbus Dispatch. The veteran striker would be available for free after his contract option was denied by LAFC. The Crew, fresh off their MLS Cup victory, already have Gyasi Zardes but BWP could come in as a very effective back-up option.