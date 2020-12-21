The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man United enter race for Bissouma

Manchester United have entered the race to try and sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, the Daily Express reports.

The Seagulls sensation has produced a handful of strong performances at the Amex and, while the club isn't doing particularly well in the Premier League, the midfielder is one of a few names that has really stood out in the early portion of the season.

Sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens a few days ago that Bissouma is being closely followed by Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, with manager Jurgen Klopp tracking him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, while Arsenal have also been linked with the 24-year-old.

LIVE BLOG

08.38 GMT: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud's future has been the subject of much discussion in recent months.

Giroud, 34, has impressed when he has been given a chance to play, but is a backup to Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge. Knowing he needs game time to play for France at Euro 2020 in the summer, the striker could move on in January and Le10 Sport claims that Marseille and AC Milan are keen.

08.00 GMT: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backed major reform of the European football calendar, with "new formulas" needed to make football "more competitive and exciting."

The apparent reference to a European Super League -- which has been touted as a replacement for the Champions League -- is the latest sign that La Liga's biggest clubs are in favour of such a project.

In October, outgoing Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that the club had provisionally agreed to take part.

"The pandemic has changed everything. It has made us all more vulnerable, and the world of football too," Perez said, speaking at Real Madrid's annual assembly of club members.

"Football needs new formulas to make it stronger, more competitive and exciting. As always, Real Madrid have to remain at the forefront of this sport. Our club has participated in every necessary innovation over the years.

"The model needs a boost. Football must face these new times.

"Everyone supports the reform of the current competitive panorama. Football fans themselves are finding a saturation of the calendar. The reform of football cannot wait and we have to face it as soon as possible."

play 0:43 Klopp has 'nothing to say' over Salah's La Liga comments Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah didn't start vs. Crystal Palace, but doesn't comment on the Egyptian's La Liga links.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

No Liverpool exit for Williams

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow young defender Rhys Williams to leave the club on loan, The Sun reports.

It seemed as if the 19-year-old would depart Anfield during the January transfer window, with Middlesbrough favourites to take him on a short-term deal, but all that has changed over the course of the last few weeks.

Williams has been able to step up in the Reds' first team due to a string of injuries in defence -- notably to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez -- which has left Klopp to reconsider his position.

Manchester United exit for Jones?

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United defender Phil Jones could be set to leave the club during January.

Jones was left out of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 25-man squad at the start of the new Premier League campaign and as the Red Devils continue to build momentum in the league, it seems unlikely that he'll find his way back into the first team.

In terms of where he could go, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County have both been tipped as potential next destinations.

Tap-ins

- Lucien Agoume and Roberto Piccoli are both contemplating cutting their loan tenure with Spezia short, Calciomercato reports. The two are on loan from Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively, but as they continue to struggle in their attempt to make an impact there, they're now hoping they could fight for a place in the starting XI at their parent clubs.

- Celtic are interested in pursuing loan moves for West Bromwich Albion pair Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards, the Scottish Sun reports. Neil Lennon is reportedly hoping that both men will be able to bolster their squad, and with new Baggies manager Sam Allardyce hoping to do plenty of business in January, this could be an idea that works out for everyone involved.