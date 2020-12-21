Steve Nicol explains why there are no conclusions to be drawn from Man United's 6-2 win vs. Leeds. (1:05)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Man United pursue Bissouma

Manchester United have entered the race to try and sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, the Daily Express reports.

- Dawson: Man United make title aspirations clear vs. Leeds

The Seagulls sensation has produced a handful of strong performances at the Amex and, while the club isn't doing particularly well in the Premier League, he is one of a few names that has really stood out in the early portion of the season.

In throwing their name into the hat, United have joined a congested list of teams who have interest in Bissouma that includes Liverpool and Arsenal.

Just days before Christmas,Manchester United are planning a swoop for Brighton star Yves Bissouma. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

No Liverpool exit for Williams

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow youngster Rhys Williams to leave the club on loan, the Sun reports.

It seemed as if the 19-year-old had been all set to depart from Anfield during the January transfer window, with Middlesbrough being the favourites to take him on, but all of that has changed over the course of the last few weeks.

Williams has been able to step up in the Reds' first team due to a string of injuries, which has left Klopp to reconsider his position.

Manchester United exit for Jones?

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United defender Phil Jones could be set to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Jones was left out of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 25-man squad at the start of the new Premier League campaign and as the Red Devils continue to build momentum in the league, it seems unlikely that he'll find his way back into the first team.

In terms of where he could go, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County have both been tipped as potential next destinations.

Tap-ins

- Lucien Agoume and Roberto Piccoli are both contemplating cutting their loan tenure with Spezia short, Calciomercato reports. The two are on loan with the club from Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively, but as they continue to struggle in their attempt to make an impact there, they're now hoping they could fight for a place in the starting XI at their parent clubs.

- Celtic are interested in pursuing loan moves for West Bromwich Albion pair Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards, the Scottish Sun reports. Neil Lennon is hoping that both men will be able to bolster their squad, and with new Baggies manager Sam Allardyce hoping to do plenty of business in January, this could be an idea that works out for everyone involved.