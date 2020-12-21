Transfer Talk: Juventus ready to raid Major League Soccer

Kasey Keller praises USMNT Player of the Year Weston McKennie for how quickly he has adapted at Juventus. (1:27)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Juve looking to MLS in January

Juventus are going on the hunt for the next Major League Soccer star after the success of Weston McKennie, Tuttosport reports.

McKennie, who was named U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year last week, is spending the season on loan from Schalke at the Serie A giants and has dovetailed beautifully so far with the rest of Andrea Pirlo's midfield.

His two goals and two assists in 14 appearances has alerted Juve's scouting team to the potential of more talent based in the U.S.

FC Dallas duo Bryan Reynolds and Ricardo Pepi, New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark and LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo are four of the main names on Juve's wishlist as the January transfer window approaches.

LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo is just one of the MLS-based stars that Juventus are reportedly looking at. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

PSG interested in Oblak

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in pursuing a deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, the Daily Mail reports.

The former Chelsea target's proposed move to Stamford Bridge fell through as Atletico refused to drop his £109 million buyout clause.

Now, however, despite the fact that Atleti is flying high in La Liga, Oblak wants to leave in search of winning consistent trophies.

Former Real Madrid custodian Keylor Navas is the current No. 1 for PSG, but the French champions are seemingly going in search of something fresh.

Diallo set to finalise Man United switch

The Guardian is reporting that Atalanta's Amad Diallo has overcome one final hurdle and will soon confirm his move to Manchester United.

The transfer for the 18-year-old was agreed in principle back in October, but the teenager was still waiting to discover whether or not he would receive an Italian passport, which would have allowed him to gain a work permit.

That has now happened, and Diallo will fly to England in early January to complete his €25 million switch.

Premier League trio in for Fernandes

Three Premier League clubs are contemplating a move to sign Vitoria Guimaraes sensation Jorge Fernandes, the Daily Mail reports.

With Vitoria conceding just two goals this season in games that Fernandes has featured in, the centre-back is clearly a commanding force in defence.

With so many years left ahead of him, the likes of Southampton, Newcastle United and Fulham are hoping to strike while the iron is hot.

Tap-ins

- Arsenal are in talks with defender Rob Holding over a new contract with the club, Football Insider reports. The 25-year-old already has a deal that will run through until the end of the 2022-23 season but, after overcoming the injuries that have held back his Gunners career thus far, Arsenal are now hoping to reward him by cementing his long-term future at the Emirates.

- Atalanta are on the verge of securing a deal for Genk defender Joakim Maehle, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The expectation is that the right-back will be sold for a fee of around €10m and is likely to play his final game for the club on Dec. 27 before making the switch over to the high-flying Italian side.