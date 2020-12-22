Transfer Talk: Chelsea join Real Madrid, Manchester City in Haaland chase

Don Hutchison believes Timo Werner looks like a player struggling to find his form at the moment. (0:44)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window is closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Blues target Haaland along with Rice

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has emerged as another summer target for Chelsea, according to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports.

The Blues' interest in West Ham United's Declan Rice has been well documented, but Haaland teaming up with the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech would be a very intriguing one.

Bringing in those two players will be an expensive proposition for Stamford Bridge, with the Hammers eyeing £70 million for Rice and Haaland having a £68m release clause. Complicating a potential swoop for Haaland is that the clause reportedly can't be activated until 2022.

Having spent £220m on new players last summer, Mangiante suggests that Chelsea will potentially offload Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses to fund the splurge.

Haaland has been linked to moves with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Erling Haaland has another suitor in Chelsea. Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool show interest in Grealish

Liverpool are the latest admirers of Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, as has been reported by the Mirror.

Manchester United and Manchester City have already shown an interest in him -- it is the red side where he has been most heavily linked in the past.

The 25-year-old's performances have only got better this term, which has naturally seen more clubs take notice.

However, it is recent reports around Mohamed Salah that have made Liverpool start seriously considering Grealish, with the Egyptian refusing to rule out a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Man United join race for Alaba

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Bayern Munich's David Alaba, but Manchester United are looking to hijack the deal, according to the Daily Star.

The Austria international has decided to leave Bavaria after failing to agree on a new contract. While there is understandably plenty of interest in the versatile defender, United are said to be "confident" that they'll be able to sign him.

Alaba is free to talk to clubs from on Jan. 1 and Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accepted the notion that the defender will leave.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Lille centre-back Sven Botman but Foot Mercato are now suggesting that there is also an interest from Liverpool in the Dutchman. Internazionale are also said to have asked for information about the 20-year-old with the possibility of making a move for him.

- Inter Milan are also prepared to accept Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti as part of a swap deal for Radja Nainggolan, reports Calciomercato. It is suggested that they would usually aim higher when looking for a striker but have taken the current market into account. They are also desperate to offload Nainggolan, and this is seen as a way of helping to make that happen.

- Bayern Munich youngster Angelo Stiller will not renew his contract with the club, reports Bild. The 19-year-old's contract will come to an end and he will leave at the end of the season, despite earning game time in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid. The signings of Marc Roca and Tiago Dantas in his position are said to have played into this decision.