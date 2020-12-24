Frank Leboeuf says PSG play much more "compact" without Neymar and Mbappe, and that was on display vs. Lille. (1:04)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here ahead of the January window opening in a matter of days.

TOP STORY: Barca presidential candidate wants bargain Neymar

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has suggested he can sign Neymar for "very cheap," reports Sport.

Farre has set out the project he wants to run at Camp Nou and insisted bringing in the Paris Saint-Germain star is a major part of the plan.

He added: "Information came out saying that we have spoken and yes, we have spoken with many people because we have to prepare a project.

"January 25 comes and there will be four days of the window left. We spoke with a lot of players and with Neymar too."

Despite doubts over whether or not a move for Neymar is realistic, it seems Farre is extremely confident that a deal can be done should he appointed.

Atletico want Maitland-Niles

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, reports The Daily Mail.

It is reported that there was already interest in the England international, but Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban has made this a greater priority.

It's unclear whether Arsenal would let the 23-year-old leave, but he is said to be growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of game time being afforded to him by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners kept the versatile man despite interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer window, but are bracing themselves for Atletico to solidify their interest.

Atletico also eyeing Alonso

More from the La Liga leaders, who are keen to utilise the loan market to move for Marcos Alonso, reports El Chiringuito.

The Spaniard is currently Chelsea's third-choice left-back, so there is a possibility that he could leave during the winter window.

The report says that Atleti are willing to pay half of the 29-year-old's £100,000-per-week wages.

The Spanish giants may face competition from Alonso's former manager Antonio Conte, who is willing to be reunited with him at Internazionale.

Tap-ins

- Getafe are aiming to sign Takefusa Kubo and Carles Alena on loan, as has been reported by AS. Kubo, currently on loan at Villarreal from Real Madrid, has been advised by Unai Emery to look for a move elsewhere to find more minutes, while Alena has been on the periphery at Barcelona.

- Vitoria Guimaraes will battle to keep hold of Jorge Fernandes amid Premier League interest, reports O Jogo. Southampton, Newcastle United and Fulham are all said to be looking into signing the defender in a possible £16 million deal in January.