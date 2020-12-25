Julien Laurens reveals why Mauricio Pochettino has the edge over Max Allegri to take over at PSG. (1:31)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here ahead of the January window opening in a matter of days.

TOP STORY: Will PSG keep Mbappe under Pochettino?

PSG sacked Thomas Tuchel, with Mauricio Pochettino set to replace him, but will the managerial moves in Paris have an impact on one of their star players?

The future of striker Kylian Mbappe has been up in the air for a while now, with Real Madrid keen to land the France international in 2021. Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract at PSG and, even if he does, it has been reported that he is pressing for the inclusion of a clause that would allow him to move to Madrid for €250m.

AS reports that Mbappe's potential switch to Madrid could be complicated by the fact that PSG have promised new boss Pochettino that he will stay.

The 22-year-old didn't get on particularly well with Tuchel, so it might be that he finds a new lease of life at the club under Pochettino anyway, which would mean Madrid have to turn to other options... such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Barca presidential candidate wants bargain Neymar

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has suggested he can sign Neymar for "very cheap," reports Sport.

Farre has set out the project he wants to run at Camp Nou, and he insisted bringing in the Paris Saint-Germain star is a major part of the plan.

He added: "Information came out saying that we have spoken and, yes, we have spoken with many people because we have to prepare a project. Jan. 25 comes and there will be four days of the window left. We spoke with a lot of players and with Neymar too."

Despite doubts over whether a move for Neymar is realistic, it seems Farre is extremely confident that a deal can be done, should he appointed.

Atletico want Maitland-Niles

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, reports The Daily Mail.

It is reported there was already interest in the England international, but Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban has made this a greater priority.

It's unclear whether Arsenal would let the 23-year-old leave, but Maitland-Niles is reported to be growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of game time being afforded to him by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners kept the versatile defender/midfielder despite interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer window, but they are bracing themselves for Atletico to solidify their interest.

Atletico also eyeing Alonso

La Liga leaders Atletico are also keen to utilise the loan market to move for Marcos Alonso, reports El Chiringuito.

The Spaniard is Chelsea's third-choice left-back, so there is a possibility he could leave during the winter window. And the report says that Atleti are willing to pay half of the 29-year-old's £100,000-a-week wages.

The Spanish giants might face competition from Alonso's former manager Antonio Conte, who is interest in a reunion with him at Internazionale.

Tap-ins

- Getafe are aiming to sign Takefusa Kubo and Carles Alena on loan, as has been reported by AS. Kubo, on loan at Villarreal from Real Madrid, has been advised by manager Unai Emery to look for a move elsewhere to find more minutes, while Alena has been on the periphery at Barcelona.

- Vitoria Guimaraes will battle to keep hold of Jorge Fernandes amid Premier League interest, reports O Jogo. Southampton, Newcastle United and Fulham are all said to be looking to sign the defender in a possible £16m deal in January.