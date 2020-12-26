Transfer Talk: Pochettino wants Messi, Depay at PSG

The January transfer window opens in a matter of days and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pochettino wants Messi and Depay

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to replace Thomas Tuchel as Paris Saint-Germain manager and speculation is growing as to who he could bring with him; with names including Lionel Messi and Memphis Depay.

Le Parisien believe that the former PSG captain's return to Paris could pave the way for the French champions to sign fellow Messi from Barcelona.

With Neymar openly campaigning, PSG have been heavily linked with the 33-year-old, whose contract runs out in June next year, and Pochettino has made it no secret that he would love to coach his fellow Argentine.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo cite a France Football claim that Pochettino could prioritise Depay from Lyon. The Dutch forward has been linked previously with a move to Barcelona, but PSG sporting director Leonardo could be tempted by a relatively low transfer fee, believed to be in the region of €5 million.

- Eriksen, Alaba, among top January targets

Juve prioritise Pogba return

Juventus are looking to strengthen in January and, following a defeat to Fiorentina this week that sees them sixth at Christmas, Andrea Pirlo has been rumoured to be prioritising Paul Pogba, reports Calciomercato.

Pirlo is said to be looking at players who can come straight in and improve the quality of his team, and while the major sticking point could be Pogba's fee, Juventus are said to be exploring a loan deal with an option to buy, based on a reduction of his salary.

Sami Khedira is among the players who could leave to free valuable funds for new arrivals, while Paulo Dybala continues to be linked with an exit.

Pogba has previous with the Bianconeri; he helped them win four consecutive Serie A league titles between 2012 and 2016. His agent is Mino Raiola, who recently spoke about his desire to get the French midfielder away from Manchester United.

Premier League giants, Madrid keen on Brighton's Bissouma

The Mirror suggests that Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid are also interested in acquiring Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Liverpool were keeping tabs on the 24-year old as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is yet to commit his future to the league leaders and is free to talk to non-English European clubs in January.

Bissouma has two years left on his contract and so it could take a bid of around £30m to tempt the south-coast club into parting ways for a player who has been one of Brighton's standout performers during a season, in which he's missed just one game since the campaign restarted in September.

Tap-in

- Atalanta are close to announcing a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Viktor Kovalenko in January. Goal reports the midfielder has agreed terms and already signed a pre-contract agreement ahead of a move at the end of the season, but Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is not ruling out a move next month.