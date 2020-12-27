Craig Burley believes there are a multitude of people at fault for Chelsea's dismal display against Arsenal. (0:45)

Chelsea prioritise Haaland

Chelsea are believed to be prioritising the signing Erling Haaland in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports Italia journalist Angelo Mangiante.

The Blues were the Premier League's biggest spenders in the summer after splashing out around £250 million on the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner.

However, it appears as though Chelsea aren't finished spending just yet according to Mangiante, and Frank Lampard has discussed the prospect of signing Borussia Dortmund star Haaland as he looks to continue transforming the Blues into Premier League title contenders.

Haaland is likely to be one of the most sought-after players in Europe when the transfer window reopens and Chelsea are likely to face stiff opposition from Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Chelsea have three strikers on the books, but Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away from west London, while Werner has failed to live up to expectations and was substituted at half-time in the Blues' 3-1 Boxing Day loss to Arsenal.

Arsenal look to Brandt for creativity

Arsenal are believed to be considering bidding for Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt, according to the Athletic.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to reinforce his ailing side this January as he looks to lift them out of the bottom half of the table following their disappointing start to the season.

Brandt has been out of favour at Dortmund for most of this season, though he has been on new BVB manager Edin Terzic's bench for the last two games.

Arsenal are desperate for more creativity in the middle and, despite Emile Smith Rowe's recent positive form, Arteta is hoping he can add new options in January.

Brandt appears to be next on the Gunners' shortlist after they missed out on Dominik Szoboszlai, who will join RB Leipzig in January.

Reynolds targeted by Juve and Roma

Juventus and AS Roma are interested in signing 19-year right-back Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas, according to Sky Sports Italia.

Juve are contemplating a move for the youngster with a view to loaning him to Cagliari, while Roma are also keen to land the attacking defender.

Belgian side Club Brugge are also keen, and as such are the only club to have so far made an offer at this stage -- their bid is believed to be €7m.

Reynolds holds the record for the youngest player in FC Dallas' history, and his dribbling, passing and crossing stats exceed any other player in his position in Major League Soccer -- which is the reason he has become a target for some of Europe's top clubs.

Tap-ins

- Internazionale are considering Juan Musso as a successor to Samir Handanovic, according to Calciomercato. Musso is 26 and his current club Udinese value him at around €30m, which could be too steep for Antonio Conte's side.

- Christian Eriksen looks set to leave Inter Milan in January and the only question is where he will end up next. Calciomercato believes Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all lead the way for the Denmark international, with all three clubs looking at potential swap deals in an effort to tempt Eriksen. Man United could consider allowing Donny van de Beek to leave on loan, while Inter could be interested in Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.