Transfer Talk: Messi reveals 'dream' of playing in MLS in the future

Messi talks 'dream' to play in MLS

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi touched on a myriad of topics in a big interview with La Sexta on Sunday night, but his comments on possibly playing in Major League Soccer one day has piqued fans of the sport in the United States.

When asked about whether he'd play in MLS, Messi said: "I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like."

There was plenty of discussion about the Argentina international's future at Barcelona, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain linked, but he admitted that no decision will be made until June.

"No [I won't talk with other clubs because] I don't have anything clear until the end of the year," Messi added. "I am going to wait for the season to finish. The important thing is to think about the team and to try and win titles, not to get distracted with other issues.

"I don't know what will happen. I am focused on what we have in front of us over the next six months. It would not be right to tell you what I am going to do after that because even I don't know."

City Football Group own NYCFC while David Beckham's Inter Miami CF has been seemingly linked with every global star out there, so there surely will be intrigue if Messi does ever land stateside.

Wijnaldum to reflect on contract offer

Georginio Wijnaldum wants to reflect on a contract offer from Liverpool before making up his mind, reports Fabrizio Romano.

It is suggested that they have made the Netherlands international an offer which he has not yet responded to.

This comes with his current contract reaching its culmination in the summer of 2021, meaning he will be allowed to walk away for free.

Wijnaldum has said he will give Liverpool priority and tell the club before negotiating with any other clubs as a free agent if he chooses to do so.

Gunners see Lamptey as Bellerin replacement

Arsenal see Tariq Lamptey as a replacement for Hector Bellerin if Barcelona sign the Spaniard, suggests the Mirror.

The Gunners are keen to keep hold of Bellerin but are making contingency plans just in case he does return to Barcelona, having come through La Masia.

They see Brighton & Hove Albion's Lamptey as the best option, having monitored his development closely.

It is suggested within the report that both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are both keeping an eye on him.

Tap-ins

- Diego Costa has asked Atletico Madrid to terminate his contract early for family reasons, according to AS. His current contract is due to come to an end in the summer of 2021, but he wants to leave immediately. It is suggested that the 32-year-old already has a number of offers in the case he does depart.

- Sampdoria, Bologna, Torino and Villarreal are all showing an interest in signing Fiorentina striker Patrick Cutrone, reports Calciomercato. The 22-year-old has found game time hard to come by this term, so La Viola are willing to let him move on. They are reportedly looking at Lazio's Felipe Caicedo or Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti to replace him.