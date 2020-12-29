LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham eye Ramos free transfer coup

Sid Lowe says it's in everyone's best interest for Sergio Ramos to stay at Real Madrid with the January window approaching. (1:05)

The January transfer window opens in a matter of days and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Spurs monitoring Ramos

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos' situation, reports The Evening Standard.

The Spain international's contract with the European giants comes to an end in the summer of 2021, which has plenty of clubs around the continent on alert to the possibility of bringing him in for free.

If Ramos leaves Madrid it is likely there will be extreme competition, but Spurs aren't afraid to put their name in the hat, according to the report.

If the proposed move doesn't materialise, Spurs will return to targeting Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Manchester United have every intention of extending Edinson Cavani's contract at Old Trafford.

Cavani signed a one-year deal in October with the option of another season -- and the 33-year-old has impressed Solskjaer so much that the club are already exploring the possibility of extending his stay.

"At the moment, it looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn't say anything else," Solskjaer said. "He has made a great impact when he has come here.

"Let's focus on improving everyone but he has a few years left in him. He is so meticulous and professional, his habits and everything about him, shows why he has had the career he has. Even at the age he is now he is one of the fittest players we have got."

Cavani has scored four goals in 13 appearances since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. He has been restricted to just four starts while he builds up his fitness after a summer spent training on his own but Solskjaer said the Uruguay international, the latest to take on the club's No. 7 shirt, is more than just an impact substitute.

"He is definitely a starter," he said. "You don't classify a player of that quality as anything else.

"He will probably start more games than he will not start. The first thing he asked me when I spoke to him was if he could wear the No. 7. When you think of the history of his career and the experience he has had, his personality from the chat I had with him and when I watched him before, it wasn't in doubt that he could handle the No. 7 shirt."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Milan want Zaha

AC Milan are looking to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window, reports The Sun.

Milan sit atop the Serie A table by a point and are keen to stay there, seeing the winter window as an opportunity to help them solidify that position.

They view the Ivory Coast international as another key piece of the puzzle for them and have been impressed by his performances in a central role.

The belief is that the Palace man, who scored in Palace's 1-1 draw with Leicester on Monday, can provide the firepower to help Milan earn their first Scudetto since 2010-11.

Talk swirling around Costa

Since it was first reported that Diego Costa has asked to have his contract with Atletico Madrid terminated, there has been a flurry of information about him.

First, AS has suggested that Arsenal are among the clubs who want to sign the 32-year-old if he is allowed to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The same outlet has suggested that Costa's departure would see Atleti move for Napoli outcast Arkadiusz Milik.

Meanwhile, La Cadena SER has claimed that Real Betis' Lorenzon Moron is the man who is being targeted to replace Costa should he leave the La Liga leaders.

Tap-ins

- Sassuolo are willing to listen to offers for 21-year-old striker Gianluca Scamacca, reports Calciomercato. The Italy U21 international has impressed so much during a loan spell with Genoa that AC Milan are considering signing him in the summer. Sassuolo will reportedly start from a base value of €17 million and will discuss the idea of recalling the striker from Genoa to sell him on if an offer comes in January.

- Lyon have not given up on the idea of signing Islam Slimani from Leicester City, reports Foot Mercato. There are massive doubts around Memphis Depay's future, while Moussa Dembele is out through injury, meaning the French outfit is keen on signing another attacker. Slimani has played just 19 minutes of football for the Foxes so far this term, but that has not put Lyon off moving for the Algerian.