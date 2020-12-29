Shaka Hislop says signing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer would be a great deal for any side. (0:51)

TOP STORY: Wijnaldum desperate for Liverpool stay

The Liverpool Echo reports that Georginio Wijnaldum is desperate to secure a new contract with Liverpool, with his existing deal expiring at the end of the season.

After months of speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, Georginio Wijnaldum reportedly now wants to stay at Liverpool. Getty

There has been a great deal of speculation surrounding his future dating back to last summer, with frequent reports of an imminent move to Barcelona. But this report is said to have come from those close to the Netherlands international, who suggest that he wants to stay on Merseyside, where he has settled with his young family.

Given the volume of injuries the Premier League champions have been dealing with, Jurgen Klopp will be happy to get this issue resolved.

Fosu-Mensah to leave Man United?

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah could leave the club during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have offered the 22-year-old a three-and-a-half-year deal but he has yet to accept, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it seems as if he's weighing up his options.

The two clubs chasing his signature are Marseille and Hertha Berlin.

Tap-ins

- Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Genoa are closing in on a deal to sign Lazio centre-back Denis Vavro. The report suggests that Vavro, who isn't part of Lazio's plans at present, will join the club on loan with an option to buy set at €15 million. He could make the trip over as soon as Wednesday in order to complete his medical prior to the deal becoming official.

- Aston Villa are preparing to send Frederic Guilbert out on loan in January, according to Football Insider. Villa have no plans to part with Guilbert permanently, but the 26-year-old right-back slipped down the pecking order at Villa Park and a temporary move away could give him a chance for regular first-team minutes.