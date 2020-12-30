Transfer Talk: Juventus seek return for Napoli's Fernando Llorente

Matteo Bonetti breaks down Napoli's successful appeal of a forfeit to Juventus and how it affects Serie A. (1:42)

The January transfer window opens in a matter of days and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juventus to go after Llorente

Juventus could be interested in bringing veteran striker Fernando Llorente back to the club, Tuttosport reports.

The Old Lady are hoping to give their attacking options an injection of life as they continue to try and retain their Serie A crown, and while he may not always be the most consistent goalscorer, Llorente appears to be one of the main names on their wish list.

He is currently with Napoli, but after leaving Juventus in 2015 a return could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

Barcelona set to keep Puig

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona will not be sending Riqui Puig out on loan in January.

For a long time the youngster has been linked with some kind of departure from the Nou Camp, but in a bit of a U-turn, Barca will instead trigger a clause that will extend his current contract until 2023.

The club doesn't want to see him leave as a free agent and, based on this report, they don't want him to leave at all right now.

Napoli pursue Emerson loan

Napoli are eyeing up a possible loan move for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri, Corriere dello Sport reports.

The belief is that the Naples club want to try and get a deal over the finish line during the January transfer window, and given how fast the Blues have worked in the transfer market under Frank Lampard so far, that prospect doesn't seem so far fetched.

The two sides have done a lot of business with one another over the years and it now appears as if Emerson's tenure at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Tap-ins

- Sky Germany is reporting that Schalke are working on a deal to try and bring Sead Kolasinac back to the club. The full-back departed the Bundesliga for the Premier League back in 2017, and after three inconsistent years at the Emirates with Arsenal, he's desperate to come back to the place where he first made a name for himself.

- Papu Gomez is edging closer and closer to leaving Atalanta, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 32-year-old forward is training individually away from the rest of the first team squad, and with his relationship opposite Gian Piero Gasperini still being strained, Gomez is waiting for the right bid to come in during the January transfer window.