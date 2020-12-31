The Premier League transfer window will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2, and most other leagues in early January and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official deals here.

Gunners go after Brandt

Arsenal are interested in making a move to try and sign Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt, Sport Bild's Christian Falk reports.

The Germany international has made just six starts in the Bundesliga so far this season and, while many BVB fans still can't picture him leaving, it seems as if the Gunners are ramping up their efforts to secure the 24-year-old's signature.

Arsenal have endured a shocking start to the Premier League 2020-21 season, managing just 20 points in 16 games as rookie boss Mikel Arteta looks to transform the way they play.

An imminent deal for Brandt is reportedly already a primary topic of discussion at the Emirates, with Arteta looking to make a big splash in the January transfer window in order to revitalise his squad.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly wants Dortmund's Julian Brandt to be a keg cog in his revolution at the Emirates. Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool not looking to sell Origi

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that Liverpool are not planning on selling striker Divock Origi during the January transfer window.

In fact the Reds have received no indication whatsoever that any first team players are interested in leaving next month, despite recent speculation suggesting otherwise.

Origi had been linked with a move to a plethora of different teams across England and beyond, but despite that, it's looking like the cult hero is going to remain at Anfield for the time being.

Toffees and Khedira in talks

Juventus outcast Sami Khedira is set for talks with Everton over a possible move to Goodison Park, the Daily Mail reports.

The veteran midfielder has made it clear that he is interested in a switch over to the Premier League in recent interviews, but a handful of other teams have thus far been in the running -- including Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the German veteran is now gearing up for discussions with the Toffees during the January window with his Juve deal being set to expire in the summer.

Tap-ins

- Chelsea have positioned themselves to try and sign Strasbourg star Mohamed Simakan, Le10Sport reports. While the Blues do have plenty of strong defensive options at their disposal right now, Frank Lampard is said to be on the search for someone who could eventually serve as Thiago Silva's long-term replacement -- and the 20-year-old may well fit the criteria.

- Fiorentina are tabling an offer to bring Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo to the club, Calciomercato reports. The 32-year-old's contract isn't set to expire for another few years but with La Viola attempting to climb the Serie A table, they are willing to pay €6 million if it means adding Caicedo to their ranks.

- Sky Sports is reporting that West Bromwich Albion have made contact with Celtic over the potential signing of Olivier Ntcham. The Scottish champions previously rejected a deadline day bid from Brest for his services, but with a handful of French clubs still being in the race, Baggies manager Sam Allardyce is set to try and pounce upon the opening on the transfer window this week.