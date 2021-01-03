LIVE Transfer Talk: Inter offer Christian Eriksen to Atletico, Real Madrid

Julien Laurens explains how Real Madrid have turned the corner since Zinedine Zidane came under pressure. (1:27)

The transfer window opens in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Eriksen could wind up in Madrid

Christian Eriksen is set to leave Internazionale this January, and the Denmark midfielder has been offered to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.

Eriksen has only been in the Italian fashion capital for a year, but Inter boss Antonio Conte has made it clear that he doesn't figure in his plans.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain following the announcement of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, but Marca believes the two Madrid rivals have been contacted about signing the Dane.

Eriksen has failed to secure a regular first-team place under Conte, and after having joined the Nerazzurri for €20 million last winter, he could prove to be a bargain addition for the right club and the right system.

Both Real and Atletico face a tough transfer window and so a cut-price midfielder of Eriksen's quality and experience could represent the perfect move.

09.56 GMT: Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez said he is hopeful he can agree a new contract with the Spanish champions after scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Vazquez, along with club captain Sergio Ramos and midfielder Luka Modric, is one of several Madrid players who are out of contract in the summer, but the 29-year-old is optimistic he can continue his career at the club.

"I'm really happy," Vazquez said after the match. "That's football, sometimes everything changes when you least expect it. I'm playing a lot, I'm really happy with the opportunities the boss is giving me, and I want to keep helping my teammates."

When asked specifically about the prospect of a new deal, he added: "We'll see, it doesn't depend only on me, we'll see what happens."

- Real Madrid ratings: Vazquez, Asensio 8/10 vs. Celta

09.00 GMT: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said he is not concerned by the uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi's future with the forward now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Messi, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and Jan. 1 marked the date when he could legally open negotiations with other teams outside of Spain.

In an interview last week, the Barca captain said he still hasn't decided where he will play his football next season but ruled out talking with other clubs until the campaign is over.

"He said he doesn't want to make a decision yet and we have to respect that," Koeman said in a news conference ahead of Barca's league game against Huesca on Sunday.

"Like any player whose contract is expiring, he is free to decide as he chooses. I don't see any problem if he doesn't make a decision now. We must respect his decision and what he said in the interview. It doesn't generate any nerves or worries."

play 0:28 Koeman 'not worried' about Messi's future at Barca Ronald Koeman doesn't see a problem with Lionel Messi being tight-lipped about where he will play next season.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

Manchester United agree to Pogba sale

Manchester United will sell Paul Pogba in the summer, reports the Daily Mirror.

Club officials have resigned themselves to the fact that the French World Cup winner doesn't want to sign a new contract, and so instead they'll grant his wish to leave the club at the end of the season.

Pogba has been in fine form ever since his agent Mino Raiola suggested last month that his client is still desperate to leave Old Trafford, and Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained keen to keep hold of him.

United recently triggered a one-year contract extension keeping him in Manchester until 2022, but the report says the club now believes they must try and recoup some of the money they paid for him to prevent him leaving on a free transfer in two years.

The club has won eight of their past 10 matches, and they'll be hoping Pogba can continue to play his part in the run to create a bidding war for his services.

United lead the race for defender Kabak

Another from Manchester here, with United keen to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak. However, they'll face competition from Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Leicester City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Turkish centre-back has played seven games this season but is being monitored by a number of clubs, including Liverpool, who were considering him as cover for their current defensive shortfall.

Kabak, who won the Turkish league title with Galatasaray in 2018, is believed to be available for around £25m.

United are looking to strengthen their central defensive options behind Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly, while Crystal Palace are said to be looking for replacements for James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho, who are both nearing the end of their contracts.

Palace are in dire need of defensive reinforcements after having kept just two clean sheets all season, their second coming in this weekend's 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Tap-ins

- Inter Milan could bolster their attacking options with the signing of Divock Origi, reports Calciomercato. Origi has played alongside compatriot Romelu Lukaku at international level for Belgium and the duo could be reunited at the San Siro if Antonio Conte looks to pursue a loan deal with Liverpool. Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also said to be interested in the forward.

- AC Milan are looking to strengthen in the heart of defence and in midfield, and today Calciomercato links them with a move for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare. They believe the Rossoneri are looking to get Soumare on a loan deal, but reports in France suggest that Lille are reluctant to do business in January.