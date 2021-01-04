Ian Darke and Julien Laurens speculate who will become the best challenger to Liverpool's Prem title defence. (1:49)

Six departures planned at Man United?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be preparing to axe six players during the January transfer window, the Sun reports.

With Amad Diallo set to make his way into Old Trafford in the next few days, and United flying high in the Premier League, Solskjaer is gearing up for what could prove to be a ruthless few weeks.

Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Dan James and even Brandon Williams are all said to be on the chopping block.

PSG want permanent Kean deal

Sky Sports is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Everton to sign striker Moise Kean on a permanent basis.

The Italy international is currently on a season-long loan deal in the French capital and, after nine goals in 16 appearances thus far, the belief is that new manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to keep hold of him on in a more long-term arrangement.

Given how poorly Kean's tenure at Goodison Park has been up to this point, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti may not have too many complaints about selling the striker either, with a proposed transfer fee of £31 million being touted.

Southampton go after Gray

The Sun is reporting that Southampton are interested in making a move to sign Leicester City's Demarai Gray.

The 24-year-old's contract with the Foxes is set to come to an end in June, which means he is now free to speak with foreign clubs. That includes Monaco and Marseille who are amongst a host of interested sides, with Southampton preferring to wait until the summer transfer window to make their move.

Either way, Gray looks destined to depart the King Power Stadium within the next few months.

Tap-ins

- Fiorentina could be set to reignite their interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, La Nazione reports. Torreira's stint with Atletico Madrid hasn't quite gone to plan and, with the Gunners looking to end his stay there early due to a lack of playing time, Fiorentina will be hoping to bring him over to Italy for the second half of the campaign.

- Ligue 1 side Nice are considering a move to try and sign Crystal Palace star Mamadou Sakho, Foot Mercato reports. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool player has just six months left on his Eagles contract with the London-based club resigning themselves to the fact that he is going to be leaving sooner rather than later.

- Preston North End are in talks to sign controversial forward Ched Evans, BBC Sport reports. The former Sheffield United player left Fleetwood Town recently due to disciplinary issues, but with his registration still being held by the club, Preston are looking at bringing him in on a six-month loan deal.