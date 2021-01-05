LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye Salzburg defender Wober

Gab Marcotti outlines Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's options for adding defensive help during the January window. (0:55)

The transfer window is now open in most leagues across the world, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official moves here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye Salzburg defender Wober

Liverpool are set to return to FC Salzburg for a defender in January, reports Eurosport.

The Reds, who lost to Southampton on Monday night, need a centre-back as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez recover from injuries and signed midfielder Takumi Minamino from the Austrian side last year.

Salzburg let star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai join RB Leipzig this month so may not be in the mood to allow more players to leave, but the report claims that Maximilian Wober is of interest to Liverpool.

Wober, 22, was signed from Sevilla for around €15m in 2019 and has impressed, though Lille's Sven Botman and Braga's David Carmo are also mentioned as possible targets for Jurgen Klopp as Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano will prove too expensive at €60m.

10.28 GMT: Tottenham wouldn't let star striker Harry Kane move to Man City, would they?

10.04 GMT: Kevin De Bruyne's contract at Manchester City expires in the summer of 2023, and it seems like there's a problem.

De Bruyne, 29, has been in talks for a year but The Daily Telegraph reports the midfielder is "set to reject Manchester City's first contract offer and is concerned about the pace of negotiations with the club over a new deal."

How long before Europe's elite clubs are linked with him? Not long...

09.27 GMT: Manchester City are closely monitoring Sergio Ramos' situation at Real Madrid with an eye to signing him as a free agent this summer, multiple sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez.

The Madrid captain is yet to renew his contract at the Bernabeu, which expires on June 30, and has been free to negotiate with other clubs since Jan. 1. City are aware that a deal would be complicated but are looking to reinforce their defence ahead of next season.

Sources told ESPN that Pep Guardiola is a fan of Ramos and would be keen on a deal for the veteran centre-back.

09.00 GMT: Chelsea are prepared to give Frank Lampard time to turn around the club's poor form despite mounting speculation over his future, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The Blues were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Manchester City on Sunday to slip to their fourth defeat in six Premier League matches, a run which has seen them drop to eighth in the table.

Lampard is under increasingly pressure after overseeing a summer spending spree in excess of £220 million featuring six signings, several of whom have underperformed in their first few months in west London.

However, there is recognition of Lampard's achievements last season, most significantly guiding the club into the Champions League despite starting the campaign with a FIFA transfer ban preventing the club making any new signings.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Atletico Madrid want Willian Jose

Atletico Madrid are aiming to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose this month, Diario AS reports.

Jose has emerged as a strong option for Atletico as they look to replace Diego Costa, whose contract was terminated last week. Jose's agents are already reported to be in talks with the club as he edges closer towards ending his four-year stay with the La Liga high-flyers.

With a deal involving Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik seemingly going nowhere, Jose seems as good of a second choice as any for the Spanish giants.

Fernandes heading back to Benfica

Benfica are set to recall Gedson Fernandes from his loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur, the Evening Standard reports.

The 21-year-old signed an 18-month loan contract back in January 2020 but, after barely appearing for Spurs after a year of that deal, Benfica have made the decision to bring him back to Portugal.

There is a clause within the deal for Benfica to trigger an early release and, even if Fernandes winds up playing against Brentford in the Carabao Cup (live on ESPN+ on Tuesday night), the Portuguese side are expected to take up that option during the January transfer window.

Rojo in Boca Juniors talks

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is in talks to join Argentine club Boca Juniors, the Daily Mail reports.

Rojo has been sidelined with a calf injury since October and while Boca have yet to submit a formal offer for him, the report says that discussions have begun between the two sides.

The Argentina international was sent out on loan with Estudiantes last season and, while Sheffield United and Newcastle United are both interested in his services, Rojo is understood to be keen on returning to Argentina.

Tap-ins

- West Ham United have decided against trying to re-sign striker Marko Arnautovic, the Daily Mail reports. The controversial forward made the switch from London Stadium to Shanghai SIPG back in 2019 and, though he could improve their attack, the Hammers have decided that he's just too expensive and instead they want to try and offload some fringe players in January.

- The Guardian is reporting that Felipe Anderson's loan spell at Porto could come to a premature end. The West Ham midfielder made the switch to the Portuguese giants in October on a season-long loan but, after a lack of playing time, manager David Moyes is aiming to find him a new destination.