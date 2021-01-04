Transfer Talk: Atletico to replace Diego Costa with Sociedad's Willian Jose

The Gab & Juls Podcast talk how Atletico Madrid are so successful defensively without any star quality at the back. (1:18)

The transfer window is now open in most leagues across the world, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official moves here.

Atletico Madrid want Willian Jose

Atletico Madrid are aiming to make a push to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, Diario AS reports.

Jose has emerged as a very strong option for Atletico as they aim to replace Diego Costa, whose contract was terminated last week. His agents are already said to be in talks with the club as he edges closer and closer towards ending his four-year stay with the La Liga high-flyers.

With the planned deal involving Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik seemingly going nowhere, Jose seems like as good of a second choice as any for the Spanish giants.

Willian Jose could be destined for a move from San Sebastian to Madrid. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Fernandes heading back to Benfica

Benfica are set to recall Gedson Fernandes in a move that would mark an early end to his loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur, the Evening Standard reports.

The 21-year-old signed an 18-month loan contract back in January 2020, but after barely appearing for Spurs after a year of that deal, Benfica have made the decision to bring him back over to Portugal.

There is an option within the deal for Benfica to trigger an early release, and even if Fernandes winds up playing against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, they are expected to take up that option during the January transfer window.

Rojo in Boca Juniors talks

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is in talks to join Argentine club Boca Juniors, the Daily Mail reports. Rojo has been sidelined with a calf injury since back in October and while Boca have yet to submit a formal offer for him, the belief is that discussions have begun between the two sides.

He was out on loan with Estudiantes last season and, while Sheffield United and Newcastle United are both interested in his services, Rojo is understood to be keen in returning to Argentina.

Tap-ins

- West Ham United have decided against trying to re-sign striker Marko Arnautovic, the Daily Mail reports. The controversial forward made the switch from London Stadium to Shanghai SIPG back in 2019, and while he may be a natural goalscorer, the Hammers have decided that he's just too expensive -- and they instead want to try and offload some fringe players in January.

- The Guardian is reporting that Felipe Anderson's loan spell at Porto could be about to come to a premature end. The West Ham man made the switch over to the Portuguese giants in October on a season-long loan, but after a lack of playing time, David Moyes is aiming to optimise his time away from the club by finding him a new loan destination.