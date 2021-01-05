Transfer Talk: Liverpool join Real Madrid in race for Bayern's Alaba

The transfer window is now open in most leagues across the world, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below and see all official moves here.

Liverpool join race for Bayern's Alaba

Liverpool are one of five clubs -- including Real Madrid -- who have been in contact with David Alaba's agent over a potential deal for the Bayern Munich star, according to Fabrizio Romano.

While it's still highly likely that Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the race to secure his signature, it's certainly worth noting that the Reds have thrown their name in the hat with Jurgen Klopp being well aware of what he brings to the table.

Regardless of who is leading the way, it's all but certain Alaba won't be staying in Munich beyond the summer.

David Alaba is attracting a lot of big-time suitors. Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

No Man United contact over Goncalves

Record is reporting that Manchester United have not yet made contact with Sporting CP over a deal for Pedro Goncalves.

The man known as Pote has been attracting a great deal of attention as of late with this possible deal having shades of the move that saw the Red Devils bring Cristiano Ronaldo over to Old Trafford all those years ago.

Previous reports had indicated that United had already made the first steps towards signing him, but as it turns out, that isn't the case.

Sokratis to leave Gunners?

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be the next man to leave the Emirates, Fabrizio Romano reports.

William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac have both left the club on separate loan deals over the course of the last few days, and it appears as if Mikel Arteta isn't planning on stopping there.

Arteta recognises that he needs to make wholesale changes if the Gunners are to find success in the second half of the season, and with Serie A side Genoa asking after Sokratis, it's looking increasingly likely that he will be the next one to go.

Tap-ins

- Sky Germany is reporting that Bayern Munich are set to lock teenage sensation Jamal Musiala down to a new contract. The playmaker currently has a deal that will keep him with the Bundesliga champions until at least 2022, but on his 18th birthday next month, that will be extended to ensure he remains in Munich until 2025.

- On-loan defender Diego Laxalt could be available to Celtic on a cut-price deal this summer, Sky Italy reports. Laxalt made his way over to Glasgow on Deadline Day back in October with Celtic and his parent club AC Milan failing to come to terms on an option to buy clause. Now, however, after he was initially valued at £9 million, Milan could be willing to drop it to around £7m or perhaps lower in the name of moving him on.

- Barcelona are interested in pursuing a deal for Leicester City youngster Sidnei Tavares, The Sun reports. The 19-year-old, who is the cousin of former Manchester United star Nani, will see his contract come to an end with the Foxes during the summer. Alas, the Spanish giants are hoping that a decent fee put forward this month will lure him to the Nou Camp -- but if it doesn't work, there is said to be a gentleman's agreement in place with Barca being at the front of the queue if he doesn't re-sign with Leicester.