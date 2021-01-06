Steve Nicol explains why Old Trafford is the ideal destination for Jack Grealish if he were to leave Aston Villa. (0:53)

The transfer window opens in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Villa value Grealish at £90m

Manchester United will have to fork out £90 million if they want to steal Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa next summer, according to The Athletic.

Grealish has been a key player for Villa this season and United appear to remain keen on him despite already having signed Donny van de Beek last summer.

However, Grealish won't come cheap, and the outlet is reporting that Villa feel they can get £90m for their talisman, especially after he put pen to paper on a five-year contract in September.

United were keen to land Grealish last summer but baulked at the then £70m valuation, a figure that instantly rose from £40m the day Villa avoided relegation. United instead opted for Van de Beek. Yet with Paul Pogba set to leave the club at the end of the season, they're searching for a stellar replacement.

Ramos talks stall, Liverpool interested

Contract renewal talks between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid continue to stall according to AS, while El Chiringuito suggests Liverpool are rumoured to be interested.

Ramos is now legally allowed to negotiate with other clubs about leaving at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The Madrid captain recently met with club president Florentino Perez and is reported to have told him he would listen to external offers.

The news comes following Ramos' apparent disappointment at the club's financial proposal. They have reportedly offered him two seasons on the same salary as he's on now, which is €12m a season.

The latest club to express an interest, according to Cristobal Soria on El Chiringuito, is Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are desperate for defensive reinforcements, but they face pressure from PSG, Manchester City and Juventus.

Arsenal consider swoop for Yves Bissouma

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield options in January and Mikel Arteta is considering a move for Brighton's Yves Bissouma, according to the Daily Mail.

Arteta is believed to be also interested in Norwich City star Emi Buendia, but the Canaries are reluctant to let their playmaker leave while they top the Championship table.

Bissouma meanwhile appears to be willing to join the north London club given that he's a Gunners fan.

The 24-year-old also developed a strong relationship with Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes when the two played together at Lille.

Bissouma has been one of Brighton's most important players this season and though he is contracted to 2023, Arsenal may feel they can tempt him to leave before then.

Tap-ins

- Florian Thauvin appears to be on the move after opting not to renew his contract at Marseille, reports Calciomercato. Thauvin is available on a free transfer at the end of the season and though Milan appear to be the favourites to sign him, they'd like to take him to the San Siro in January. More and more clubs are expressing an interest in Thauvin, and Milan are keen to get ahead of the chasing pack by offering him a four-year deal.

- Milan are also interested in Kouadio Kone and, according to Fabrizio Romano have already bid €15m for him, but they face pressure from Manchester United if Calciomercato are to be believed. Kone has starred in France's second tier this season following Toulouse's relegation from the top flight, and the 19-year-old is wanted by Leeds United as well as Milan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.