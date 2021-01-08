Transfer Talk: PSG boss Pochettino eyeing countrymen Aguero, Dybala

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pochettino exploring Aguero, Dybala moves

Mauricio Pochettino is plotting ways to strengthen his Paris Saint-Germain squad now and in the summer, and the Daily Mirror believes he's contemplating a swoop for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Meanwhile, Tuttosport adds PSG are renewing their interest in Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Aguero is approaching the last six months of his contract at City and is yet to agree a new deal, which means he is free to talk to clubs outside of England. Though his season has been ravaged by injury, he still poses a threat on Europe's top table, and Pochettino is targeting a free transfer in the summer.

Aguero would be a boost to PSG's already diverse attacking options alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria.

PSG are also one of the few clubs who could afford the Aguero's £240k-a-week wages.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Milik wanted by England's 'top clubs' says agent

The future of Arkadiusz Milik continues to be enshrouded in mystery, and in The Sun his agent explains how the Napoli striker is wanted by "the best Premier League clubs."

Milik's contract is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to agree an extension. In contrast, he's at loggerheads with his current employers. He hasn't made a single appearance all season, but even though he's out of practice it hasn't prevented a host of aspiring English clubs enquiring about his services.

The Poland international's agent explains that as well as Tottenham and Everton, Atletico Madrid and Marseille are also keen to land the 26-year-old, who has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for Napoli since joining from Ajax in 2016.

Braaf, Mbete and Wilson-Esbrand could follow Sancho example

Man City fear losing more academy stars in January according to the Daily Mail, with Jaydan Braaf, Luke Mbete and Josh Wilson-Esbrand all wanted by rival clubs, and set to follow Jadon Sancho out of the exit door.

Braaf is a target for German side Bayer Leverkusen and discussions are said to be already underway. The 18-year-old Dutchman is yet to make his senior debut for City and is being watched by a number of other clubs across the continent.

Juventus are said to be among the clubs monitoring Mbete, 17, while Leeds United are also interested in both Mbete and Wilson-Esbrand, 18.

City's academy is considered one of the best in Europe, but rivals clubs are more willing to offer a clearer pathway to first-team football. Sancho famously left City to join Borussia Dortmund, and three more players could follow suit this month.

Tap-ins

- PSG have made enquiries about right-back Emerson Royal, according to Sport. Emerson is co-owned by Real Betis and Barcelona, where he is contracted until 2024. PSG and AC Milan both tried to sign him last summer but his complex ownership issues ruled out a move. PSG are set to return for a second attempt, and it's reported that Barca would be willing to let him go and split the profits with Betis now that they have Sergino Dest.

- Calciomercato is reporting that Roma have made contact with Lille over right-back Zeki Celik. Celik has been a long-term target for AC Milan, but now the Giallorossi appear to be the main front runners. Lille want €15m and aren't prepared to be lured into any loan move or reduction in the fee.