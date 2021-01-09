Transfer Talk: Chelsea join Man Utd, Real Madrid in Upamecano chase

Eden Hazard got a rare start for Real Madrid, but Ale Moreno says he's become a shadow of himself since his move. (1:44)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Blues enter Upamecano race

Chelsea are getting ready to enter the race to try and sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, the Daily Mail reports.

The Blues will be joining a whole host of top European clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the pursuit for his signature, with Frank Lampard being eager to activate his £40 million release clause.

The 22-year-old had previously signed a new Leipzig deal last year that includes the aforementioned release fee.

Dayot Upamecano could be set for a big move. Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rice not interested in Man Utd

The Mirror is reporting West Ham United's Declan Rice has told those close to him that he doesn't want to join Manchester United.

Rice, who is considered to be the glue that holds West Ham together by fans and pundits alike, has informed his friends that he would rather stay in London as opposed to heading north to sign for the Red Devils.

That would open the door for Chelsea to pounce with the Blues currently valuing him at around £80m.

Sobowale to leave Man City for MLS?

Manchester City youngster Timi Sobowale could be set to leave the club in favour of a move to Major League Soccer, the Daily Mail reports.

The 19-year-old starlet, who seemingly can't break his way into the starting XI at the Etihad, had previously been linked with a move down to the Championship.

However, MLS franchise Real Salt Lake have now entered the conversation with initial discussions being held. As per the report, Sobowale is interested by the idea and is open to the move.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle United, West Ham and Napoli are all interested in trying to sign Spezia's M'Bala Nzola, Calciomercato reports. The striker is considered to be a power forward that has the potential to completely transform a team's attack, which is something all three of the aforementioned teams sorely need this season.

- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Marseille are on the verge of signing Pol Lirola from Fiorentina. The defender has been heavily linked with a move to the French club over the course of the last few days with the belief being that the deal will be an initial loan alongside a future option to buy.