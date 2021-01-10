The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Napoli interested in Tierney

Napoli could be interested in making a move to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Tierney's fantastic form so far this season with the Gunners has attracted the attention of the Serie A side, to the point where they are ready and willing to pursue a deal during the summer transfer window later this year.

While their passion to sign him is strong, they're happy to delay any formal approach until the season has concluded, according to the outlet.

Everton consider Anderson switch

Everton are considering a move for West Ham United star Felipe Anderson, TeamTalk reports.

Anderson is currently out on loan with Portuguese giants Porto, but in recent days, there has been an awful lot of talk about the Hammers cutting his stay short. It initially seemed as if they were planning on keeping him for themselves, but the story says that may not turn out to be the case.

Normally Anderson wouldn't be able to play for another club this season, but with the rules set to be eased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toffees could benefit.

AC Milan want Lokonga

DH is reporting that AC Milan are keeping an eye on Anderlecht sensation Albert Sambi Lokonga.

While there has yet to be any official approach from the Serie A title race frontrunners, all eyes have been on his progress as the January transfer window continues to roll on.

Lokonga has been compared to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets and, based on how tight things are looking in Italy's top flight, Milan could use someone of his talents.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle United's interest in trying to sign Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has come to an end, Northern Echo reports. It comes after reports indicated the Red Devils would no longer be entertaining the idea of sending Williams out on loan during the January transfer window, meaning the Magpies will have to look elsewhere if they're serious about making some changes this month.

- BT Sport is reporting that West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce is planning on being "extremely busy" during the January transfer window. The Baggies have failed to light the world on fire since the veteran boss joined the club, and after being knocked out of the FA Cup by third-tier Blackpool, Allardyce is hoping to bring in a host of new names at The Hawthorns.

- Bristol City and Birmingham City are both interested in making a move to sign Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham, The Sun reports. The 27-year-old's contract is set to come to an end during the summer, and while he may currently be out of action through injury, both clubs are still contemplating a loan offer in the near future.