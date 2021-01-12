Frank Lampard warns of pain ahead for struggling Chelsea after their defeat to Manchester City. (0:54)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: AC Milan interested in Tomori

AC Milan are interested in the prospect of trying to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The transfer specialist says that Tomori is very eager to leave Stamford Bridge sooner rather than later, and with Milan making contact over a potential deal with the Blues, Tomori is believed to be happy with the idea of a switch to the San Siro.

Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg is still the primary target for Milan but if that falls through, Tomori will be the next man in the queue as the Serie A leaders look to bolster their defence.

08.28 GMT: Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Manchester United over a winter transfer for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, kicker reports.

Sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson on Monday that Leverkusen and Ajax are two of the club interested in signing the Netherlands international, who could now be on his way to the Bundesliga.

Fosu-Mensah's contract expires this summer, but Leverkusen want to reinforce their defence this month and are closing in on the 23-year-old.

With only three appearances in Premier League and Champions League this term, Fosu-Mensah has hardly featured at United but could add stability to Leverkusen's defence where centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic recently deputised for the often-injured Lars Bender.

Manchester Evening News reports that Leverkusen could pay a €1.7m fee for Fosu-Mensah, who joined the United academy as a 16-year-old in September 2014.

08.00 GMT: Melbourne City have signed Norwegian midfielder Noor Eckhoff as they attempt to turn around their stuttering start to the W-League season.

The Norway youth international has signed for the remainder of the W-League season after previously spending three years in the Norwegian Toppserien competition.

Eckhoff, 21, joins a City team that has slumped to one draw and two losses, including a 6-0 derby hammering from Melbourne Victory.

Eckhoff will link with fellow new signing and fringe Australia international Alex Chidiac in City's midfield.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Juventus pursue Scamacca signing

Italian champions Juventus are ready and willing to fight it out over the signing of Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, Tuttosport reports.

At just 22 years of age, he is viewed as having a big future ahead of him in European football, and while he may currently be on loan at Genoa, the Old Lady are prepared to push on with a deal -- especially after the recent injury to Paulo Dybala.

AC Milan are said to be in talks with Scamacca's agent, says the Italian outlet, but they add that reality won't deter Juventus from joining the pursuit of the Italy U21 international.

Slimani set for Lyon medical

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is set to undergo a medical with French club Lyon ahead of a proposed move, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Slimani has failed to cement a regular place in the starting XI at the King Power Stadium and, as a result, his departure from the former Premier League champions has seemed almost inevitable in recent months.

With Lyon looking for a Moussa Dembele replacement if the Frenchman leaves for Atletico Madrid, Slimani is being pinpointed as the man to fill the void.

Tap-ins

- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Newcastle United have thrown their name into the hat as the pursuit to sign Moises Caicedo continues. The teenage sensation, who is a rising star for Independiente del Valle, has been the subject of advanced negotiations between his club and Brighton & Hove Albion, who recently surprised everyone by jumping to the front of the line in the battle to sign him. However, there may be a spanner thrown into the works as the Magpies have been attempting to make some noise of their own in the last few hours.

- Estadio Deportivo says that Sevilla FC have reached a deal to sign goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the summer transfer window. He is currently in the last six months of his contract and an arrangement has been put in place that will see him make his way over from fellow Spanish club Eibar when the season comes to an end.