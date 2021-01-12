Kasey Keller questions if Bayern's defence is suited to playing a high line after giving up 24 goals in 15 games. (1:26)

Bayern still want Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich are still interested in attempting to sign Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Daily Mail reports.

The youngster did sign a new contract that is set to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024, but the report indicates Bayern haven't been thrown off the scent and are monitoring how much game time he's getting under Frank Lampard this season.

Last summer Chelsea rejected a loan offer-plus-£70 million purchase option from the German champions, which provides an idea of how much Bayern will have to pay to secure his signature.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is once again in Bayern's sights. IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal set for Solomon push

The Guardian is reporting that Arsenal are hoping to make an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk's Manor Solomon this summer.

The Gunners have already made a few moves during the January transfer window with the belief being that manager Mikel Arteta will be making wholesale changes over the course of the next few windows.

After a handful of strong performances in the UEFA Champions League, Solomon has emerged as one of the main men that Arsenal are monitoring.

Wolves end Origi & Giroud interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers are no longer looking into deals for Divock Origi or Olivier Giroud, the Daily Mirror reports.

Following Raul Jimenez's fractured skull injury it seemed as if Nuno Espirito Santo was going to be dipping into the transfer market for a new striker, but after recalling Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina, that no longer appears to be the case.

Nuno was said to be on the hunt for Chelsea's Giroud or Liverpool's Origi, but instead, he's been told to utilise the resources he has at his disposal as Wolves' small squad continues to struggle.

Tap-ins

- The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the clubs considering a move for Bursaspor sensation Ali Akman. The 18-year-old already has nine goals in 16 appearances over in Turkey this season, and while Galatasaray and FC Salzburg attempted to put forward a bid in December, their inability to sign him has opened the door for Europe's elite to test the waters.

- Celtic have joined Rangers in the race to sign Wigan Athletic starlet Kyle Joseph, the Daily Mirror reports. With the Latics being in a difficult financial position it's starting to seem as if their top players could end up leaving sooner rather than later, with Joseph being available for the likes of the two Scottish sides in a pre-contract deal this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the player.