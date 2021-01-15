Steve Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp needs someone to "plug the gaps" if Liverpool wish to repeat as champions. (1:04)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool show interest in Konate

While Liverpool have again been linked with Diego Upamecano, it's the defender's RB Leipzig teammate Ibrahima Konate who most interests Jurgen Klopp, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool have struggled with several defensive injuries this season and while Joel Matip is said to be closing in on a return, Klopp is still keen to reinforce in that area in January, particularly given that the Reds' form has slipped in recent weeks.

And while Bild believes that Liverpool have made contact with Upamecano's management, Leipzig are reluctant to sell before the end of the season, which means the Reds will need to look elsewhere.

Konate has also been on Liverpool's radar for some time and, ultimately, is more readily available. Klopp believe he's a player they can prise away before the current window shuts, in an effort to keep their title hopes on track.

The 20-year-old is believed to have a release clause of around £45 million.

- Insider Notebook: Man Utd rival Chelsea for Rice

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

PSG target Atalanta skipper Gomez

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a bid for Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez, according to Le10Sport.

The Atalanta skipper is a fan favourite and has been a key part of the team, but he appears to have fallen out with boss Gian Piero Gasperini and the club's hierarchy.

It would now appear as though he could be on the move in January, but PSG face competition.

It has already been reported in Turkey that Fenerbahce have made an offer for the Argentine international, while Calciomercato reports that Roma are preparing to beat the Milan clubs to register an offer.

However, PSG would be in a position to blow these other clubs out of the water financially, but they would first need to convince the player to move to the French capital.

Bayern in for Militao

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is lacking game time at the Bernabeu, and Bayern Munich are considering offering the Brazilian a move to the Bundesliga.

Munich are not alone in identifying the 22-year-old as part of their plans, with Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund all said to be monitoring the Selecao international.

There have been no official bids yet, but Bayern lead a number of clubs looking into Madrid's plans for the centre-back, who currently finds himself behind Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho in the pecking order.

Militao was overlooked by Madrid during Thursday's defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish SuperCup and has also been left out of recent Brazil squads too.

Bayern think Militao could be the perfect replacement if David Alaba departs the Allianz Stadium.

Tap-ins

- Juve boss Andrea Pirlo is reportedly looking for alternative attacking options to complement Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, and Calciomercato believes Gianluca Scamacca tops their wanted list. Scamacca is owned by Sassuolo and is currently on to loan Genoa, but he has been put on the transfer list. Juventus are exploring a loan option.

- Union Berlin are in the market for a new striker and they appear to be closing in on young Bayern talent Leon Dajaku, according to Bild. Union Berlin are suffering from an injury crisis and they're looking to secure a loan deal that would extend beyond the end of the current season. Dajaku has scored once and registered three assists for FC Bayern II in Germany's third division so far this season.