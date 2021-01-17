Mark Ogden suggests the chance of UCL football could be a factor for Rice when deciding between clubs. (1:16)

Moyes issues hands-off warning for Rice

West Ham United boss David Moyes insists he's had no contact from Manchester United and Chelsea for Declan Rice, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources told ESPN this week that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were prepared to rival the Blues for the in-demand West Ham midfielder next summer.

Moyes, though, has said that neither club has yet made an offer for the 22-year-old, and that he wouldn't want to sell the Hammers' "big leader" anyway.

Meanwhile, Eurosport are reporting that Moyes is prepared to part with £15m to secure Boulaye Dia as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who joined Ajax last week. West Ham are believed to have made contact with Stade de Reims, for whom Dia has scored 12 goals in 17 games this season.

West Ham are also monitoring Olivier Giroud, but believe any deal to sign the Frenchman from London rivals Chelsea will be too complicated.

Napoli join list of Thauvin admirers

Napoli are believed to have enquired about the possibility of signing Florian Thauvin from Marseille, according to Le10Sport.

The French outlet believes that while Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria is working behind the scenes to improve his own squad in January, particularly when it comes to finding a forward to help Dario Benedetto, he may have to consider the fact that Thauvin might leave.

Longoria reportedly wants to keep the World Cup winner at the club, but Napoli have joined a growing number of clubs who want to sign him.

AC Milan and Sevilla have already looked into signing Thauvin at the end of the season, but Italian paper Il Mattino support Le10Sport's claims and believe Napoli are looking at the possibility of doing something sooner.

Thauvin is believed to be asking would-be suitors for a salary of €5m a year, which would be deemed too excessive by Napoli, but they believe they can negotiate in an effort to convince him to join them.

PSG's Donnarumma interest driving up Milan deal

While AC Milan seemingly want to keep goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the feeling is mutual, the fact that he hasn't signed an extension yet leaves the door open for Paris Saint-Germain, reports Le10Sport.

Access to Donnarumma would appear closed, but his agent Mino Raiola believes Donnarumma can earn more than the €7m contract AC Milan have offered him. That figure is an increase on the Rossoneri's earlier bid of €6m, but with PSG also interested, Raiola believes his client can do better.

Calciomercato are suggesting that Raiola and Milan club officials are meeting this week to discuss further, but PSG's supremo Leonardo will be keeping his ears to the ground in case there's any chance of luring him away from the Italian capital.

Tap-ins

- Aston Villa are preparing an offer to sign Morgan Sanson from Marseille, according to Telefoot journalist Julian Maynard. Villa have been monitoring the midfielder for months, and they're prepared to bid £22.5m to land him.

- AS are reporting that Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta believes Lionel Messi wants to stay at the club, while he's also confident of signing Eric Garcia from Manchester City at the end of the season. Messi's future has been the subject of much debate in recent months, but Laporta, the overwhelming favourite to succeed current president Josep Maria Bartomeu, is convinced the Argentine will stay at Camp Nou.

- Leon Bailey is targeting a move to England, according to Bild. The Bayer Leverkusen winger is back to his best form and is working with English agency Unique Sports Management to help facilitate his dream move. Leverkusen are preparing for his exit, and are themselves looking at FC Nordsjaelland 18-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana as a possible replacement.