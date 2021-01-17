Matteo Bonetti explains why Romelu Lukaku has surprised him since his arrival in Milan. (1:28)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Man City interested in Lukaku

Manchester City are showing an interest in signing Internazionale striker Romelu Lukaku, according to the Telegraph.

This comes with questions surrounding Sergio Aguero's future, as the Argentine's contract draws towards its culmination.

There is still a chance that City's long-standing hero could stay put, but City are still on the lookout for a big-name striker who could come in to lead their line.

It is suggested that the move for ex-Manchester United player Lukaku could be part of a £200 million spending spree led by Pep Guardiola during the summer.

LIVE BLOG

08.31 GMT: Melbourne City have bolstered their A-League defence for the long-term, signing Portuguese centre-back Nuno Reis on a three-year deal.

The former Portugal youth international, who captained his country to runner-up at the 2011 U20 World Cup, joins from Bulgarian club Levski Sofia.

A Sporting Lisbon youth product, Reis also played in Portugal with Olhanense and Vitoria Setubal.

He had stints in France with Metz, in Belgium with Cercle Brugge and at Greek club Panathinaikos.

08.00 GMT: Mesut Ozil has landed arrived in Turkey to complete his move to Fenerbahce, the Istanbul club confirmed on Sunday evening.

Ozil confirmed his move from Arsenal, saying he was "very excited" to play for the former Turkish champions and that he was fit despite missing nearly a year of football.

Sources told ESPN on Saturday that Ozil has a verbal agreement with Arsenal to terminate his contract and will join Fenerbahce in the coming days.

Fenerbahce posted images of Ozil late Sunday, stopping short of officially announcing a done deal by stating: "Our club is bringing Mesut Ozil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes."

Ozil, 32, has not played for Arsenal since March and was left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the season. He has long been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, Turkey's second-most decorated club.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Trio of big clubs want Bellerin

Hector Bellerin may be set to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all reportedly showing an interest in the right-back.

There has long been talk around the Spaniard's future at the Emirates and that is refusing to go away as clubs already look to the next transfer window -- even with this one not yet being over.

Bellerin has been a key man for Mikel Arteta this term, starting 16 of the Gunners' 18 Premier League matches so far.

Inter struggling to pay Hakimi instalment

Inter Milan are struggling to pay Real Madrid the instalment they owe them for Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee, reports AS.

The expected €40m fee is split up into instalments, with the first €10m of that having been due.

However, the Italian giants are struggling financially due to how heavily Inter owners Suning Group have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the two clubs having an amicable relationship, a new deadline has been set for March 30th.

Tap-ins

- Genoa want Atalanta frontman Sam Lammers on loan before letting Gianluca Scamacca return Sassuolo, reports Sky Sports Italia. Scamacca has impressed so much on loan at Genoa that Sassuolo are looking to recall him, either to keep, loan out again or sell. Parma, Udinese and Bologna want the forward on loan while Juventus are interested in a permanent move.

- Benevento are looking into the possibility of signing former Inter Milan striker Eder, reports Calciomercato. The Italian has been plying his trade for Jiangsu Suning since 2018, but Benevento are looking to bring him back to his homeland. In 2020, Eder played 21 matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting a further six.