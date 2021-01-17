The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Man City interested in Lukaku

Manchester City are showing an interest in signing Internazionale striker Romelu Lukaku, according to the Telegraph.

- January transfers: Cheap options for Man Utd, Liverpool, more

This comes with questions surrounding Sergio Aguero's future, as the Argentine's contract draws towards its culmination.

There is still a chance that City's long-standing hero could stay put, but City are still on the lookout for a big-name striker who could come in to lead their line.

It is suggested that the move for ex-Manchester United player Lukaku could be part of a £200 million spending spree led by Pep Guardiola during the summer.

Would a return to Manchester be in the cards for Romelu Lukaku? INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Trio of big clubs want Bellerin

Hector Bellerin may be set to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all reportedly showing an interest in the right-back.

There has long been talk around the Spaniard's future at the Emirates and that is refusing to go away as clubs already look to the next transfer window -- even with this one not yet being over.

Bellerin has been a key man for Mikel Arteta this term, starting 16 of the Gunners' 18 Premier League matches so far.

Inter struggling to pay Hakimi instalment

Inter Milan are struggling to pay Real Madrid the instalment they owe them for Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee, reports AS.

The expected €40m fee is split up into instalments, with the first €10m of that having been due.

However, the Italian giants are struggling financially due to how heavily Inter owners Suning Group have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the two clubs having an amicable relationship, a new deadline has been set for March 30th.

Tap-ins

- Genoa want Atalanta frontman Sam Lammers on loan before letting Gianluca Scamacca return Sassuolo, reports Sky Sports Italia. Scamacca has impressed so much on loan at Genoa that Sassuolo are looking to recall him, either to keep, loan out again or sell. Parma, Udinese and Bologna want the forward on loan while Juventus are interested in a permanent move.

- Benevento are looking into the possibility of signing former Inter Milan striker Eder, reports Calciomercato. The Italian has been plying his trade for Jiangsu Suning since 2018, but Benevento are looking to bring him back to his homeland. In 2020, Eder played 21 matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting a further six.