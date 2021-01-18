Transfer Talk: Alaba's move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid all set

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti feels Bayern played much better vs. Freiburg than they've had of late. (0:32)

Real Madrid ready for Alaba arrival

According to Marca, David Alaba's move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid for next season is a done deal.

It is suggested that the Austria international has already undergone a medical ahead of what will be a four-year deal.

The report also states that the 28-year-old will earn a €11 million-per-year salary during his time in Madrid.

Clubs across Europe having been eyeing the Bayern man, so this will be seen as a real triumph for Los Blancos.

Bayern made three offers to Alaba in the past few months, but club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is resigned to losing the defender after reportedly trying to do "everything" to get an extension done.

With Sergio Ramos facing an uncertain future, Raphael Varane due for a new deal in 2022, and Eder Militao struggling since joining from FC Porto in 2019, signing a player like Alaba will ensure some proven stability in Real Madrid's backline.

David Alaba is nearing his departure from Munich for Madrid after this season. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Pogba among Juve's midfield targets

Calciomercato has suggested that Juventus will be looking to strengthen their midfield options in the future, notably with the return of Paul Pogba.

Their interest in Pogba has long been reported and it has not changed the Frenchman is top of their priority list.

However, Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli is a man who is very much in their minds -- though there may be competition from Manchester City.

Outside of the aforementioned pair, Houssem Aouar and Rodrigo De Paul, of Lyon and Udinese respectively, are possibilities.

Alli confident of PSG loan

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli is confident that he will be able to make a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Sun.

It is suggested that the midfielder has been hoping to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino having become an afterthought under Jose Mourinho.

Alli has managed just one league start this season and sees a move to Paris as his route to more regular game time ahead of a hopeful inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad.

The report also states that Pochettino would like for Hugo Lloris to join PSG in the summer, while adding that Christian Eriksen could set for a shock loan return to Spurs following his disastrous decision to join Internazionale.

Tap-ins

- Bayern Munich are set to send Douglas Costa back to Juventus, as has been reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The Brazilian has struggled for minutes in Bavaria, failing to even make the nine-man bench against Freiburg.There may be issues in finding the winger another loan due to his wage demands, but Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United also have shown interest in the past.

- West Ham United are looking to Youssef En-Nesyri in their striker pursuit after Sebastien Haller's deal to Ajax Amsterdam, reports The Athletic. The Sevilla FC man is said to be West Ham's top target, with an initial bid of €25m plus €5m in add-ons being made last week. That proposal has been rejected, but the Hammers are looking into the possibility of making another offer.

- With Morgan Sanson being heavily linked with a move away from Marseille, they are reportedly already looking for a replacement. According to Foot Mercato, the man they are looking at is Metz midfielder Farid Boulaya. Negotiations have only just begun, but any fee is expected to be in the region of €5m to €7m.