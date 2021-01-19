Transfer Talk: Odegaard seeks shock loan move out of Real Madrid

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate whether Real Madrid should have let Luka Jovic leave on loan. (1:25)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Odegaard pushes for loan move

Martin Odegaard is pushing for a loan move away from Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet AS.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

The Norway international had returned to Los Blancos at the request of Zinedine Zidane, who wanted to freshen up his midfield.

However, the 22-year-old has been given just 368 minutes across all competitions this term, which has left him frustrated and wanting a temporary move to get more time on the pitch.

He spent last season with Real Sociedad and it is said that they want him again, though they may face some competition.

Ings wants Champions League return

Danny Ings is hoping to join a Champions League club, rather than stay at Southampton, reports the Telegraph.

The England international's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022 and he is holding off on signing a new deal.

Southampton are willing to make the striker the highest paid player in their history for him to commit to four more years.

The former Liverpool man has his eyes on higher echelons though, and Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in him in the past.

PSG to move for Emerson

Paris Saint-Germain could be set to make a €25 million move to sign Emerson from Barcelona in the summer, reports Sport.

The right-back has not actually played a game for the Catalan giants, spending this and last season on loan with Real Betis.

While some of the fee would go to Betis, Barcelona may see this as an opportunity to boost their coffers, with Sergino Dest in their side after joining from Ajax Amsterdam.

PSG seemingly view right-back as an important position to strengthen in, as they have also been linked with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in the past.

Tap-ins

- There have not been any negotiations, but Internazionale boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is far from certain that any move could materialise though, as there are a number of obstacles with most of them being financial. However, it has been suggested that they may make an attempt to sign the Argentine if Christian Eriksen departs the San Siro.

- Lisandro Lopez is set to join Atlanta United FC, as has been reported by TYC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. The veteran forward has left Argentine outfit Racing Club after five years with them, and it has been suggested that there is already an agreement for him to join Atlanta. This would see him join the MLS side's current Argentine contingent, which includes the likes of Ezequiel Barco, Franco Escobar and Eric Remedi, as well as newly hired manager Gabriel Heinze.