Tom Hamilton believes Dele Alli is interested in a move to PSG, but thinks Daniel Levy could block the transfer. (1:09)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal interested in wantaway Odegaard

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, Sky Sports reports.

Exclusive: #AFC make approach to Real Madrid for Martin Odegaard. Madrid considering. Arteta big fan & Odegaard keen on regular first team football. Not a given, other interest in him. More on @SkySportsNews — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) January 20, 2021

The young Norwegian was once considered to be the future of the Spanish giants but now, he seems destined to depart the Bernabeu sooner rather than later.

Sources have told ESPN that the 22-year-old is keen to leave the club this month in search of regular playing time. Odegaard has played just 367 minutes this season for Los Blancos after tallying seven goals and nine assists last season while on loan at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have also been linked with Lyon's Houssem Aouar, but sources have told ESPN told that could be complicated by midfielder's desire to wait for interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Regardless, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants strengthen his squad, particular in attacking midfield, it therefore seems that Odegaard could be very viable option.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Marseille's deal for Milik imminent

The proposed move that will see Arkadiusz Milik leave Napoli and join Marseille is imminent, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The final details are now being arranged before it is officially confirmed, with the belief being that it will be a loan deal with the option to buy later on down the road.

The Polish striker, who has been completely frozen out in Naples this season, is keen to move on after four-and-a-half-year spell in Italy and find some form ahead of Euro 2020.

The agreement for Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli to OM is now 'imminent'. Last details then the deal will be announced - loan with obligation to buy... and Sanson is getting closer to Aston Villa. 🔵 #OM #AVFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2021

Wolves agree to deal for Willian Jose

Wolverhampton Wanderers have an agreement in place to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose on loan with an option to buy in the summer, Sky Sports reports.

The 29-year-old, who played for La Real tonight in the Copa del Rey and scored both goals in a 2-0 win, is waiting for a permit due to the new post-Brexit regulations and won't be able to arrive in the country until next week.

Wolves, who have been struggling to find form in recent weeks, have needed another goalscoring outlet in the wake of Raul Jimenez's scary head injury earlier this season.

Tap-ins

- Lazio are interested in signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Citta Celeste reports. Lazio's director of football Igli Tare has made contact with the Gunners, and with Mustafi not even starting for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, it seems the club could add to its growing list of departutes this month.

- Juventus are interested in trying to sign Liberato Cacace from Sint-Truiden, Fabrizio Romano reports. The deal would see Cacace, who has been with the Belgian club since last year, join Juve's Under-23s team. Cacace is widely considered to be one of the fastest rising footballers to come out of New Zealand, and a move to the Italian champions would surely confirm that status.

- Sky Sports is reporting that Fulham are willing to listen to offers for Stefan Johansen, Maxime Le Marchand and Jean Michael Seri during the January transfer window. The Cottagers are starting to show signs of life in their push for survival this season, and in order to keep progressing, it appears as if Scott Parker wants to thin out the squad to start the new year.