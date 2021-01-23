The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid's Mbappe, Haaland hopes dashed

Marca is reporting that Real Madrid's current financial situation could harm their ability to sign the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Haaland and Mbappe have been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu in recent windows, but at this moment in time it's not clear as to when Real will be able to raise the funds necessary for either move.

The star strikers both had braces in Friday night action, with Haaland's coming in a losing effort against Borussia Monchengladbach and Mbappe helping PSG to an easy win over Montpellier.

Mbappe spoke about his future after the match, telling CBS Sports: "I am currently considering extending my PSG contract. If I do so, it will be to stay in Paris for a long time."

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Insider Notebook: Chelsea's problem over Lampard replacement

West Ham lower Rice price

The Guardian is reporting that West Ham United will lower their asking price for star man Declan Rice.

The talisman is a major target for Chelsea, who could pursue him during the summer transfer window. In a rare piece of good news for the Blues of late, West Ham may be willing to lower the amount they want for Rice as a result of the financial strains stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of £80 million, he could be available for as little as £50m.

Napoli interested in Mendes, Tavares

Napoli are interested in both Nuno Mendes and Nuno Tavares as their search for a new left-back continues, Calciomercato reports.

With current options Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui being tipped to leave the club in the near future, the Italian giants are keeping an open mind with regards to who could come in.

Youngsters such as Mendes of Sporting Lisbon and Tavares of Benfica are said to be at the top of their wish list ahead of the summer.

Tap-ins

- Goal is reporting that Juventus are not in talks to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko. The veteran forward was believed to be on his way out from the club after he was one of the players to protest Gianluca Gombar's removal as manager after a shock Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Spezia in midweek.

- Stephan El Shaarawy looks set to return to Roma and could have his medical as soon as tomorrow, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Italy international has been with Shanghai Shenhua since 2019, but prior to that he enjoyed three successful years with the capital club.

- Parma and Everton are both currently in talks to sign Bayern Munich's Joshua Zirkzee, Fabrizio Romano reports. The negotiations are on for the two clubs but no agreement has been reached for the teenage Dutchman, who has been tipped as one of Bayern's most exciting rising talents.