LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool checked on ex-Arsenal defender Sokratis

TOP STORY: Liverpool checked on ex-Arsenal defender Sokratis

Liverpool have been looking for a new centre-back amid injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with their search taking them to former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, according to The Athletic.

Sokratis, 32, was released by the Gunners last week as he was left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads and is reportedly set to join Olympiakos in the coming days.

The Greece international has not played since August but he was signed by then-Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp in 2013, which explains the link.

The report claims that "the conversation is not thought to have progressed past checking on his situation" but it's interesting to note that Liverpool are still keen to resolve their defensive issues before the window closes on Feb. 1.

09.27 GMT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sanctioned Jesse Lingard's loan move from Manchester United during the January transfer window and the final decision now rests with the club's board, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Solskjaer has been keen to keep Lingard at Old Trafford ahead of a busy second half of the season but, after talks with the midfielder, has agreed he should be allowed to move to find regular first-team football.

Despite significant interest from abroad, Lingard, 28, is keen to stay in the Premier League and Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion are among a host of suitors.

09.02 GMT: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is still of interest to PSG, reports The Athletic.

The report reads: "Tottenham are understood to have rejected three approaches from Paris Saint-German for the midfielder in the summer but the French side are still at the table and remain keen to secure Dele's services on a temporary basis for the second half of the season."

08.39 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain have offered Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos a three-year contract, worth €15m net per season, according to Onda Cero.

Ramos, 34, has not signed a new contract with Madrid with his deal ending this summer. He is free to negotiate with other clubs. Real Madrid have no intention of equaling PSG's offer.

Los Blancos have offered the Spain captain a one-year contract extension while maintaining his current wage, €12m net per season, despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

08.00 GMT: Real Sociedad have signed Spanish striker Carlos Fernandez on a permanent transfer from Sevilla for a reported €12m, the club announced.

The Basque outfit acquired the 24-year-old as a replacement for Brazilian striker Willian Jose, who joined Wolverhampton on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with a buyout option included in the deal.

Willian Jose scored 62 goals in 170 appearances for La Real after joining the club in 2016 and Fernandez knows he has big shoes to fill.

"We all know how much he's done for La Real, what a good striker he is," Fernandez said of Willian Jose. "It's a challenge that I'm willing to take on with motivation and self-demand. This is the best place for me to continue to grow."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Juventus look to land McKennie permanently

Weston McKennie has proven to be something of a revelation during his time on loan at Juventus. In fact, the USMNT midfielder has impressed so much that the Italian giants intend to take up their option to sign him outright, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Juve agreed a figure of €18.5m to permanently sign the 22-year-old from Schalke as part of his loan deal: "payable in three years, which might be increased up to a maximum of €7m upon achievement of further sportive performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player."

Dortmund to challenge Bayern for Neuhaus

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, reports Sport 1.

There are potential stumbling blocks for BVB though, with most of them being financial -- especially if they fail to secure a Champions League place for next season.

Another is that Bayern Munich are seriously considering a summer move for the 23-year-old. It is suggested within the report that the midfielder will have a release clause of €40m.

Juventus eye Bayern Munich duo

Juventus are looking to Bayern Munich for their January business, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

Recruiting another forward has been a priority, and it is rumoured that the reigning Italian champions are hoping to bring in 19-year-old forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The Italian outlet claims this could be a loan, as the teenager wants game time that Bayern can't give him, but they are unlikely to let him leave permanently.

In addition to that, Juventus are hoping to sign French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, though they may have to wait until the summer.

Tap-ins

- The Times have offered an insight into the numbers behind Martin Odegaard's approaching loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal. The Gunners will reportedly pay a £1.8m loan fee, as well as the Norwegian's £38,000-per-week wages, making a total expected outlay of £2.5m.

- RB Leipzig attacker Hee-Chan Hwang could be loaned out during the transfer window, reports Kicker. It's vaguely reported that "German and foreign clubs" are interested in the South Korea international, so it seems he has some options. On Monday, Bild reported that West Ham United, Wolverhampton and Brighton & Hove Albion are in a better position than Mainz in the race for the 24-year-old, who has not started in Bundesliga this season.

- West Bromwich Albion are taking a look at Ahmed Musa, who is a free agent, reports the Daily Mail. This comes after the Nigeria striker, who has previously played for Leicester City, was released by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.