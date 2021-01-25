Janusz Michallik praises Weston McKennie for superb goal for Juventus in Juventus 2-0 win vs. Bologna. (1:02)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Juventus look to tie up McKennie

Weston McKennie has proven to be something of a revelation during his time on loan at Juventus.

In fact, the USMNT star has impressed so much that the Italian giants intend to buy him outright, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist suggests that they are looking to pay €18.5 million to Schalke to permanently sign the 22-year-old.

It has also been said that there might already be an obligation-to-buy clause in the initial agreement between Juve and Schalke.

Weston McKennie has slotted perfectly into Juventus' midfield. Mattia Ozbot/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dortmund to challenge Bayern for Neuhaus

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, reports Sport 1.

There are potential stumbling blocks for BVB though, with most of them being financial -- especially if they fail to secure a Champions League place for next season.

Another is that Bayern Munich are seriously considering a summer move for the 23-year-old. It is suggested within the report that the midfielder will have a release clause of €40m.

Juventus eye Bayern Munich duo

Juventus are looking to Bayern Munich for their January business, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

Recruiting another forward has been a priority, and it is rumoured that the reigning Italian champions are hoping to bring in Joshua Zirkzee.

The Italian outlet claims this could be a loan, as the teenager wants game time that Bayern can't afford him, but they are unlikely to let him leave permanently.

In addition to that, Juventus are hoping to sign Corentin Tolisso, though they may have to wait until the summer.

Tap-ins

- The Times have offered an insight into the numbers behind Martin Odegaard's approaching loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal. The Gunners will reportedly pay a £1.8m loan fee, as well as the Norwegian's £38,000-per-week wages, making a total expected outlay of £2.5m.

- RB Leipzig attacker Hee-Chan Hwang could be loaned out during the current transfer window, reports Kicker.

- West Bromwich Albion are taking a look at Ahmed Musa, who is currently a free agent, reports the Daily Mail. This comes after the striker, who has previously played for Leicester City, was released by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.