Transfer Talk: PSG offer Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos three-year deal

Ale Moreno weighs up whether Real Madrid should give Sergio Ramos a new contract or pick up Bayern Munich's David Alaba. (1:43)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG offer three-year deal to Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos a three-year deal worth €15 million a season, according to Onda Cero.

Madrid and Ramos currently appear to be in a stand-off over an offer of a new contract, with Los Blancos seemingly unwilling to budge on a two-year-deal that Ramos has deemed unacceptable and PSG are looking to take advantage.

The Parisiens know that Madrid are unlikely to be able to match their three-year offer, particularly when the club is trying to find a way to finance a move for Kylian Mbappe in the next 12-15 months.

Madrid's two-year offer also comes with a 10 percent salary reduction, which could see Ramos choose to leave the club.

Ramos and Florentino Perez are yet to have a direct conversation, though, and so far talks between Ramos' brother Rene, his representative, and the Madrid president have not gone smoothly.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Transfer grades: Arsenal get 'D' for Ozil exit

Neuhaus eyed by Spurs and Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach sensation Florian Neuhaus, according to Sport1.

Spurs and Dortmund are joined by Bayern Munich in their admiration of the 23-year-old, though it's Dortmund who are said to be favourites to land the star. Financial constrictions could hurt Dortmund, especially if they fail to quality for the Champions League.

Dortmund are currently seventh in the Bundesliga, and so missing out on a place in Europe would see them miss out on €40m, which also happens to be Neuhaus's release clause that takes effect this summer.

Spurs and Bayern Munich are also said to be in the market for the player currently displaying excellent technique and mentality at the highest level. Spurs could be set to lose Dele Alli on loan to PSG, while Javi Martinez will leave Bayern this summer, meaning both clubs are in the market for reinforcements.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Napoli line up for Amavi

Arsenal, Napoli and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi, say L'Equipe.

The 26-year-old has resumed training this week after sustaining a calf injury, but talks about a prolonged stay at the club beyond the end of the current season appear to have stalled.

Amavi's representatives have been in discussion with club Head of Football Pablo Longoria, but they appear to be in a dead end.

Amavi is free to find a new home for next season and Napoli and Crystal Palace have expressed an interest, while Arsenal appear to be late entrants into the race for his signature.

Former Aston Villa defender Amavi has impressed when he's played this season, making a high number of interceptions and attacking forward runs.

Tap-ins

- Liverpool are closing in on signing Derby County wonderkid Kadie Gordon, according to the Liverpool Echo. The 16-year-old's style has drawn comparisons with both Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood, and Liverpool appear to have beaten off interest from Tottenham and Manchester United to land the youngster. He will cost an initial fee of £1m, which could rise to around £3m. Gordon was Derby's Academy Player of the Season last year.

- Marseille youngster Marley Ake could soon join Juventus, according to Calciomercato. Ake has agreed personal terms and so only a medical appears to be blocking his move from Ligue 1 to Serie A. Juventus have already let youngster Franco Tongya move to the French club in the other direction, and it is now hoped that winger Ake can push for a first-team spot under Andrea Pirlo.