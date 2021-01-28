Why PSG might not be in the cards for Sergio Ramos (0:48)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ramos set to leave Real Madrid as Mbappe chase continues

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' future seems away from the Bernabeu, according to El Larguero.

Ramos, 34, is reportedly offended that Madrid aren't making enough of an effort to renew his contract, which expires this summer. The defender had hoped to agree on a new deal before the end of January but things have not progressed.

Speculation that Madrid intend to sign Bayern Munich's David Alaba as a free agent and that Ramos has an offer from PSG, appear to have cooled negotiations.

Meanwhile, Madrid want PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to make a sign that he is interested in joining them, according to Marca.

Mbappe, 22, is contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until June 2022 and has requested more time to consider his future in view of the financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSG have reportedly offered the France star a contract extension but no deal has yet been reached. Madrid are among the clubs in the race to sign him in the summer, despite net debt of around €355m, and want to ensure they have the green light to make a move in excess of €100m should Mbappe decide not to extend his time in Paris.

09.31 GMT: Martin Odegaard leaving Real Madrid again, this time for a loan to Arsenal, is an indictment of a club that doesn't really care about young talent, writes Sid Lowe.

This week, Martin Odegaard told Real Madrid that he wanted to leave. He wanted to play; he didn't want to wait. The last time we saw him, it was as he ran up the pitch alone and after the game, training on his own. He had started just three times. He has not played a full 90 minutes once. In total, he has been on the pitch for just 242 minutes this season. There have been no goals, no assists. At this stage last season, he had played all but two games, scored four goals and provided five assists. Only Mariano Diaz, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Alvaro Odriozola and Andriy Lunin have played less. That was always a possible outcome, though probably not to this extreme. Real Madrid is different; the competition is more intense, opportunities rare and continuity rarer still. Patience may be a virtue, but they don't have the time, nor much space for personal development.

09.04 GMT: Dele Alli is facing an anxious wait over his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reluctant to let the midfielder leave, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The 24-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team picture under head coach Jose Mourinho and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to reunite with Alli in France.

Sources have told ESPN that Alli is keen on the move and Mourinho is willing to let him go but Levy is proving to be the major stumbling block.

08.30 GMT: Fluminense striker Marcos Paulo will join Atletico Madrid this summer, according to AS.

Paulo, 19, will sign a five-year contract with the Rojiblancos but will continue at Fluminense until June 30, when his contract expires.

The Brazilian-born star, who has played for Portugal's youth teams, was free to negotiate with Atletico after deciding not to sign a new deal with his club.

play 1:45 Can Dortmund keep Haaland if they miss the Champions League? Archie Rhind-Tutt and Steve Cherundolo discuss Erling Haaland's future if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Dortmund looking to sign Locatelli

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, as has been suggested by Sport 1.

BVB have had other midfield targets in recent times, with one of those being Neuhaus, but it seems as though their attention has turned to Locatelli, who has also attracted interest from Juventus.

While things are far from confirmed, it is reported that Dortmund might look to Italy as they aim to freshen up their midfield.

Long close to securing loan move to England

New York Red Bulls and USMNT centre-back Aaron Long is close to completing a loan move to England, says Sky Sports.

The report suggests Long will follow in the footsteps of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who just joined Swansea on loan, by making a temporary move to the Championship. This comes a year after West Ham United had a loan move rejected for Long.

The outlet adds that at least one side from England's second tier has made an approach to bring in the defender, who has 18 caps for the U.S.

Premier League duo showing interest in Dzeko

Premier League duo West Ham United and Everton are looking into signing AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko, reports TalkSPORT.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international has been told that he needs to train alone after falling out with Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

Everton see him as backup for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while the Hammers are after a replacement for Sebastien Haller having let the Ivory Coast international leave for Ajax.

The report adds that the move for Dzeko could be either a loan or permanent signing.

Tap-ins

- Juventus are meeting with Sassuolo to discuss three possible moves, reports Calciomercato, with Gianluca Scamacca being top of the priority list. There will also be negotiations around the possibility of Nicolo Fagioli joining Sassuolo, with the valuation said to be between €10m and €12m.

- AC Milan are adamant that they will sign Palmeiras' Matias Vina, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old is set to play in the Copa Libertadores final, as Palmeiras face Santos on Saturday, with Milan looking to bring him in..

- AS Monaco are hoping to sign Lucas Torreira, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid from Arsenal, reports AS. There are various clubs, with some from Serie A, who want to sign the Uruguay international, but it is Monaco who are reported to be the front-runners.