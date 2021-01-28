Transfer Talk: U.S. international Aaron Long on verge of move to England

Aaron Long: I could play in the EPL and Bundesliga (1:53)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Long close to securing loan move to England

New York Red Bulls and USMNT centre-back Aaron Long is close to completing a loan move to England, as has been reported by Sky Sports.

The report suggests he will follow in the footsteps of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who just joined Swansea on loan, by making a temporary move to the Championship.

The outlet adds that at least one side from England's second tier has made an approach to bring in the defender with 18 caps for the U.S.

This comes a year after West Ham United had a loan move rejected for Long.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Dortmund looking to sign Locatelli

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, as has been suggested by Sport 1.

BVB have had other midfield targets in recent times, with one of those being Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus.

However, it seems as though their attention has turned to Locatelli, who has also gained interest from Juventus.

While things are far from confirmed, it seems as though Dortmund may look to Italy as they aim to freshen up their midfield.

PL duo showing interest in Dzeko

Premier League duo West Ham United and Everton are looking into signing AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko, reports TalkSport.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international has been told that he needs to train alone after falling out with Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

Everton see him as back-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while the Hammers are after a replacement for Sebastien Haller having let the Ivory Coast international leave for Ajax.

The report adds that the move for Dzeko could be either a loan or permanent signing.

Tap-ins

- Juventus are meeting with Sassuolo to discuss three possible moves, reports Calciomercato, with Gianluca Scamacca being top of the priority list. There will also be negotiations around the possibility of Nicolo Fagioli joining Sassuolo, with the valuation said to be between €10 million and €12 million.

- AC Milan are adamant that they will sign Palmeiras' Matias Vina, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old is set to play in the Copa Libertadores final, as Palmeiras face Santos on Saturday, with Milan are looking to bring him in during the current window or in the summer.

- AS Monaco are hoping to sign Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Arsenal, reports AS. There are various clubs, with some from Serie A, who want to sign the Uruguay international, but it is Monaco who are said to be the frontrunners.