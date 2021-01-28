Transfer Talk: Liverpool see Sanches, Bissouma as Wijnaldum replacements

Shaka Hislop says signing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer would be a great deal for any side. (0:51)

The transfer window opened in early January, and speculation is heating up about potential deals. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool identify Wijnaldum replacements

It seems increasingly likely that Georginio Wijnaldum will be leaving Liverpool during the summer window, and Fabrizio Romano has named two players who could help fill his shoes if the Netherlands international does leave Anfield.

This means Jurgen Klopp and his team will be considering possible replacements, and the transfer journalist has claimed that Yves Bissouma and Renato Sanches, of Brighton & Hove Albion and Lille, respectively, are the two main targets.

Romano has also suggested that Liverpool might consider a move for a centre-back in the coming days following Joel Matip's injury in Thursday's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Possible Sanchez and Dzeko loan swap

Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko have both endured their own struggles in recent times, which could see them temporarily switch sides, reports Sky Sports.

Internazionale are currently negotiating a loan swap that would send Sanchez to Roma and see Dzeko arrive in Milan.

The reports says that Christian Eriksen was initially going to be heading to Roma instead of Sanchez, but Inter were not keen on swapping a midfielder for a striker.

Dzeko has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League, where he played for Manchester City, with West Ham United and Everton being interested.

AC Milan make offers to Thauvin and Otavio

The January window hasn't yet come to an end, but Calciomercato is reporting that AC Milan are already making offers for the summer.

The Rossoneri are long-term admirers of Florian Thauvin, whose contract with Marseille comes to an end in the summer.

This has seen them offer the Frenchman a four-year contract, adds the story, which will see him earn €2.8 million per season.

They have also moved for Porto's Otavio, who also has a contract coming to its culmination in the summer. The 25-year-old has been offered a contract of the same length that would see him make €1.5m per season.

Tap-ins

- Saint-Etienne are interested in signing Besiktas forward Cyle Larin, as has been reported by Foot Mercato. Their attack has faltered so far this term, scoring 20 goals in 21 games, and they see the Canada international as the solution. The Turkish outfit might be willing to let him leave to make room for Cenk Tosun, if they are able to bring the striker in from Everton.

- Gedson Fernandes has had a torrid time during his loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur, and Tuttomercato is claiming that he might now leave. The story suggests that the Portuguese midfielder will be recalled by Benfica before heading off to Galatasaray. The outlet adds that 23-year-old Benfica defender Ferro might also be set to join the Turkish Super Lig giants.

- Ainsley Maitland-Niles is open to leaving Arsenal on loan in the coming days, as has been reported by The Mirror. The 23-year-old is determined to get more game time to help his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the summer's European Championship. If he is allowed to leave, Wolverhampton Wanderers might be interested, after they attempted to sign Maitland-Niles in the summer.