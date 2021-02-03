Transfer Talk: Bale's struggles at Spurs dampen Real's hope of future move

Steve Nicol cannot pick Tottenham or Chelsea to come out on top given their recent struggles in front of goal. (1:28)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves are heating up so check out the latest gssip below, and see all official deals here.

Bale's struggles worry Real in hopes of move

Real Madrid may have dealt with the problem of Gareth Bale momentarily, but they are already concerned about the summer, reports Marca.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The Wales international has not performed as will have been hoped at Tottenham Hotspur, which Los Blancos are aware makes things harder for them as they hope he will move on.

This is not helped by Bale's large wages and it being unlikely that he will accept a cut to move club.

Ighalo to join Saudi Arabian side

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Odion Ighalo will join Al-Shabab when his loan move with Manchester United comes to an end.

This comes with the Nigeria international finding minutes hard to come by at Old Trafford since the addition of Edinson Cavani.

However, rather than returning to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, the striker will head to Saudi Arabia instead.

Celtic's Harper set for MLS move

Celtic teenager Cameron Harper will leave the Scottish power to join Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, reports The Herald.

It is suggested that there is already a fee has been agreed between the two clubs for the signing.

There have been discussions over a pre-contract agreement, but NYRB want Harper to join them as soon as possible.

Tap Ins

- Martin Braithwaite refused to move from Barcelona to West Bromwich Albion in January, reports Sport. It is stated that an approach was made to bring him to the Hawthorns on an initial loan spell with an option to buy. However, having previously turned down advances from West Ham United, the Dane once again nixed the idea of leaving the Catalan side.

- Would Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron be keen on playing for River Plate? The Paraguay star said it would a "dream" to don the red sash of Los Millionarios. Speaking with Versus Radio in his native country, the Magpies' record-signing mentioned that he grew up with the idea of playing for the Buenos Aires side at some point.