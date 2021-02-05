The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City to make summer move for Haaland

Manchester City are looking to make Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their No.1 target this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Haaland, 20, has scored 38 goals in 39 appearances since joining the club from FC Salzburg last year and is considered the best young player in the game. He has a reported release clause of €75m which comes into effect in the summer of 2022 but City are ready to swoop in ahead of that to beat other clubs.

City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly believes he can convince Haaland to replace Sergio Aguero, who looks set to leave the Etihad this summer once his contract expires. Haaland's father Alf Inge played for City from 2000-2003 and the club are ready to offer his son wages of around £400,000-a-week.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with the Norway international, but the Daily Express says that United have a backup plan if they can't land him: 17-year-old Joe Hugill, who signed from Sunderland for £300,000 last year and scored four goals in a 6-3 win against Liverpool U23s last week.

08.00 GMT: Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has appeared to confirm that teammate David Alaba will leave the club at the end of the season.

Alaba's contract at the European champions expires in the summer, and the versatile Austria international is almost certain not to sign a new deal after talks broke off late last year.

"I learned a lot from him," Canada international Davies told tz. "I regard him as my mentor...I will definitely miss him."

Lionel Messi to PSG? 'It's not a big enough test' Shaka Hislop says a move to PSG doesn't make sense for Lionel Messi if he is truly looking for a new challenge.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

Lionel Messi will wait until the end of the season before determining his future, reports Goal.

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, the report states that Messi has yet to make contact with the French champions. Nor has he made contact with Manchester City, or any other club for that matter, and instead intends to wait until the season concludes before deciding whether he will remain at Barcelona or move on to pastures new.

The Argentina captain's contract expires in the summer, and he has routinely been linked with a move to Paris, where he could line up alongside former Barca teammate Neymar. Man City also attempted to lure Messi to the Premier League last summer.

However, it would appear that any talk of a move is premature, with Messi keen to see out the season before committing to a new destination, if any.

Aguero tempted by Barca move ... if Messi stays

Sergio Aguero will be a free agent if he doesn't extend his contract at Manchester City this summer, and he appears willing to talk to Barcelona, reports Cadena SER.

However, Aguero's interest in a move to Camp Nou is dependent on compatriot Messi staying beyond the end of the season to play alongside him. Aguero and Messi are reportedly friends, and so it would be a deal breaker if Messi were to leave for, say, PSG.

There is, of course, a chance the two players could play together at Man City, where Aguero has established himself as a club legend. One thing is for sure, though: With both players' futures in doubts, Europe's biggest clubs will be keeping tabs on the duo's contract developments -- with at least one Barca presidential candidate reportedly already making contact with City's No. 10.

Tap-ins

- Mundo Deportivo reports that RB Leipzig will be Brian Brobbey's most likely destination when he leaves Ajax Amsterdam on a free transfer this summer. Sporting director Marc Overmars confirmed earlier in the week that the 19-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, and Leipzig are reported to now be the front-runners to sign the forward.