Transfer Talk: Chelsea to hijack Real Madrid's deal for Bayern's Alaba

Blues aim to hijack Real's Alaba deal

It has looked fairly certain that David Alaba will be leaving Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid, but Chelsea have emerged as another potential destination.

It is suggested by The Guardian that the Blues are keen on the Austrian and will try to hijack Real's deal, despite other reports linking the London side with fellow Bayern defender Niklas Sule.

This comes with Thomas Tuchel hoping to strengthen his new defence, even though Chelsea haven't conceded in the Matthias Ginter three games he has presided over.

Uncertainty rife at Gladbach

Bunesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach may see some of their top players get poached, as reported by Sport 1.

Marcus Thuram has received interest from numerous clubs around Europe, especially with a €30 million release clause.

There are also concerns around Denis Zakaria, who is on the radar of Bayern Munich.

Outside of that, seven players have a contract that ends in the summer, while six more including Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi and Zakaria could leave the club for free a year later if deals are not made.

To top it off, manager Marco Rose is reported to have an have an exit clause in his contract which comes to an end in 2022.

Italian rivals want Celik

AS Roma and AC Milan are interested in signing Lille right-back Zeki Celik, according to Calciomercato.

Roma recently signed Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas in January, but that has not stopped them from showing interest in Celik.

It is suggested within the report that the Turkey international has been a long-term target of both clubs.

The 23-year-old who has played 18 games across all competitions for Lille so far this term.

Tap-ins

- West Ham United are expected to make another move for Sevilla FC striker Youssef En-Nesyri during the summer transfer window, per the Daily Star. The Hammers had a £27m offer rejected in January, eventually failing to replace Sebastian Haller, who went Ajax Amsterdam. David Moyes is hoping that a striker will be brought into the club in the next window, and they have not given up on the Moroccan.

- Bojan Krkic is clearly feeling confident, as he has turned down various offers since his contract with the Montreal Impact came to an end. AS reports that he has had an offer to stay with the Canadian club, while there has been contact from other Major League Soccer clubs, as well as sides in France and Turkey. It is suggested that the Spaniard sees his future being back in Europe, but another good offer to stay in MLS may tempt him.