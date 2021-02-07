The Gab and Juls show analyse Liverpool's loss to Brighton and look forward to their next game against Man City. (1:17)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool looking at Raphinha

Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha, as has been reported by Football Insider.

The report says that Liverpool have been "blown away" by the Brazilian and are considering making a move for him in the summer.

This comes less than a full season after he moved to Leeds, where he's notched four goals and four assists this season, indicating just how impressive he has been under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Liverpool may face further competition to sign the winger when they make their move as Raphina's form has other clubs in Europe taking a second look.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Ramos' Real departure "increasingly probable"

El Desmarque have claimed that Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid is becoming "increasingly probable."

The talismanic defender just had surgery on a long-standing knee injury that has been troubling him.

His contract comes to an end in the summer and reports say that Florentino Perez has been distancing himself from the situation.

The injury and subsequent surgery means he will not be able to remind the bosses of his influence on the pitch anytime soon, with a six-week absence likely for the Spain international.

Juventus keen on Zaniolo

Juventus are hoping to sign AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, as has been reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Old Lady has a longstanding interest in the Italian, with Juve chief Fabio Paratici having ominously left his name on a piece of paper in a restaurant in January 2019.

However strange that method of gaining transfer information seems, it appears there is something in it, as Juventus are still looking at the 21-year-old, with a move possible as early as this summer.

Tap-ins

- Roy Hodgson has admitted that Wilfried Zaha may have his eye on a move away from Crystal Palace in the summer with an eye on Champions League football, reports Football London. The Eagles manager said: "I think when the market opens up again, Wilf Zaha will once again be a name on many managers' and sporting directors' lips."

- A series of Premier League clubs, including Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion, are looking at Ahmed Musa, reports The Daily Mail. West Bromwich Albion had initially been aiming to sign the free agent, who has undergone medical tests and impressed Sam Allardyce. However, the Baggies have stretched their budget to the maximum and may be unable to afford the 28-year-old, allowing other clubs to move in freely.